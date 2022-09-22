Number of Scots aged 100 or more passes 1,000 for first time By Press Association September 22 2022, 3.21pm The number of Scots aged 100 or more has passed 1,000 for the first time, National Records of Scotland say (Lynne Cameron/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The number of Scots aged 100 or more is thought to have passed 1,000 for the first time ever. New figures from National Records of Scotland (NRS) showed that as of June 2022 there were 1,040 people alive who had celebrated the milestone birthday. The estimated number of centenarians is up by 16% from the total at the same point in 2021, NRS said. 📈New: Our estimate of the number of people aged 100 or over has passed 1,000 for first time. This is an increase of 16% from the previous year and reflects the post-WW1 baby boom. 4 x as many females (820) as males (220) reached this milestone. https://t.co/YLZKZ1EF9i pic.twitter.com/L6kc94VZwP— NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) September 22, 2022 The majority of Scots aged 100 or older are female, with 820 women in this age group compared to 220 men, according to NRS. “This disparity is because of the difference in life expectancy for males and females,” it said. Esther Roughsedge, head of population and migration statistics, said that the number of Scots in the oldest age groups had been “steadily increasing”. She stated: “This latest increase reflects the baby boom that happened in the years after World War One. “The majority of people aged 100 or older are female. Four times more females than males reached this milestone – 820 females compared to 220 males – reflecting the longer life expectancy of females.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Police appeal for information after medals and jewellery stolen in burglary Poppy appeal returns to normal fundraising as demand for services increases Covid backlog of serious criminal trials may not be cleared until 2026 – courts Life expectancy falls in Scotland with Covid mostly to blame, figures show Yorkshire football club bids to play in Scottish Cup on ‘technicality’ Yorkshire football club makes ‘ambitious’ bid to play in Scottish Cup Scotland records 40 coronavirus deaths in latest weekly update Mother not giving up on finding son who went missing six months ago The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year 1 Two men taken to hospital following serious A9 crash More from The Courier Dundee family furious after daughter's electric trike stolen 0 9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food 0 Thursday court round-up — Arbroath schoolgirl assault REVIEW: Ricky Ross was like being with an old friend The New Saints v Dundee: Where to watch SPFL Trust Trophy clash on TV… 0 Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry to open beer garden and ice cream shack 1 Editor's Picks The Courier named Scotland’s News Website of the Year Dundee family furious after daughter’s electric trike stolen 9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry to open beer garden and ice cream shack Stars including Ronan Keating and Tom Chaplin heading to Tayside and Fife for Dunhill Cup Warning jobs could go at garden centre near Abernethy due to battery storage schemes Friends clash as multi-million Scottish Crannog Centre revamp plans approved ALISTAIR HEATHER: I saw a UFO over Angus – should I believe my eyes? Customers ‘swore at police’ after officers discovered 2am lock-in at Clep Bar in Dundee Dundee Christian ‘street artists’ acquitted of Fife war memorial vandalism