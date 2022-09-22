Number of Scots aged 100 or more passes 1,000 for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Number of Scots aged 100 or more passes 1,000 for first time

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 3.21pm
The number of Scots aged 100 or more has passed 1,000 for the first time, National Records of Scotland say (Lynne Cameron/PA)
The number of Scots aged 100 or more is thought to have passed 1,000 for the first time ever.

New figures from National Records of Scotland (NRS) showed that as of June 2022 there were 1,040 people alive who had celebrated the milestone birthday.

The estimated number of centenarians is up by 16% from the total at the same point in 2021, NRS said.

The majority of Scots aged 100 or older are female, with 820 women in this age group compared to 220 men, according to NRS.

“This disparity is because of the difference in life expectancy for males and females,” it said.

Esther Roughsedge, head of population and migration statistics, said that the number of Scots in the oldest age groups had been “steadily increasing”.

She stated: “This latest increase reflects the baby boom that happened in the years after World War One.

“The majority of people aged 100 or older are female. Four times more females than males reached this milestone – 820 females compared to 220 males – reflecting the longer life expectancy of females.”

