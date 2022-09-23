Ferry passengers seek compensation for injuries after vessel ran aground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ferry passengers seek compensation for injuries after vessel ran aground

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 10.02am
The Scottish Ambulance Service said one person had had to be taken to hospital in Kirkwall (Jane Barlow/PA)
Passengers injured when a ferry ran aground are taking legal action in a bid to receive compensation.

It is understood six people who were on the MV Alfred when it grounded in July are involved in the action.

Lawyers at Digby Brown said that the legal proceedings were at an “early stage” but added that the firm would “support and advise anyone affected by this significant collision”.

There were 84 passengers and 13 crew on board the vessel, operated by Pentland Ferries, when it grounded on the island of Swona in Orkney in July.

A rescue operation was mounted, with lifeboats sent to the uninhabited island to rescue people.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said one person had had to be taken to hospital in Kirkwall.

Mark Gibson, partner and head of the foreign and travel department at Digby Brown, said they had been told that passengers had suffered injuries including “fractures, sprains and soft tissue damage”.

But he added: “It’s possible there are injuries that are as yet unreported, including those who suffered psychiatric harm.”

Mr Gibson said: “Any mode of travelling has its risks but there are clear procedures designed to keep people safe, whether there be adverse conditions, mechanical issues or human error.

“For the passengers on board this must have been a shocking ordeal with the injuries and overall chaos impacting each person in a different way.”

Pentland Ferries has been contacted for comment.

