Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for string of sexual offences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for string of sexual offences

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 5.04pm
Lord Joseph Lowther was sentenced to 12 years in prison for a string of sexual offences (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Lord Joseph Lowther was sentenced to 12 years in prison for a string of sexual offences (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A man who was convicted of raping children and women over the course of two decades has been jailed for 12 years.

Joseph Lowther,42, was sentenced on Friday at the High Court in Edinburgh.

He had changed his name to Lord Lowther, and last month was found guilty of a sting of sexual offences including the rape of two girls and two adults.

He subjected another woman to a serious sexual assault while she was asleep and incapable of consent.

During his trial, a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh heard how Lowther’s crimes dated back to late 2000, when he dragged a 12-year-old into a van and raped her at knifepoint.

Around 18 years after this, he repeatedly raped and assaulted a 10-year-old girl after luring her to his van and to secluded woodland areas.

He attacked victims at various Fife locations and at a caravan site in Moray.

Fraser Gibson of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said: “Lord Joseph Lowther was a danger to women and girls for many years.

“His victims were often too scared of him to report their horrifying experiences and felt they had to keep it secret.

“But justice has caught up with this man. The women he brutalised deserve our thanks and commendation for their courage in speaking out.

“They allowed the expert prosecutors at COPFS to ensure Lowther faced the consequences of his heinous behaviour.

“I would encourage all victims of similar offending, no matter how long ago it may have occurred, to come forward, report it and seek help.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash
The crash involved a marked police car and a blue Ford Ka (Peter Byrne/PA)
Woman seriously hurt in crash involving police car on A1
A 19-year-old has been killed after the Audi he was a passenger in crashed in Aberdeen (Alamy/PA)
Teenage passenger killed in early morning car crash
Police appealed for witnesses (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jaguar driver killed after car leaves road
Almost half of Scottish firms now have hybrid working, ONS data shows (Joe Giddens/PA)
Almost half of firms in Scotland now have hybrid working, figures show
Jackie Bird has been confirmed as the new president of the National Trust for Scotland (NTS/PA)
Jackie Bird takes on president role at National Trust for Scotland
Pat Rafferty, of Unite said the union would take legal action after an Aberdeen paper mill was placed into administration (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Union looks to take legal action over closure of paper mill
A 50-year-old man has died after being struck by a car in East Kilbride (Peter Byrne/PA)
Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in East Kilbride
The police officer was treated at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (Jane Barlow/PA)
Man charged in connection with attempted murder after police officer injured

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks