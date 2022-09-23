Elderly man’s death on A887 to be investigated by PIRC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Elderly man’s death on A887 to be investigated by PIRC

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 6.04pm
Family handout of John Winton McNab from Perthshire who died on the A887 near Invermoriston. (Police Scotland/PA)
Family handout of John Winton McNab from Perthshire who died on the A887 near Invermoriston. (Police Scotland/PA)

A man who died following a crash in the Highlands has been confirmed as missing John Winton McNab from Perthshire.

Police Scotland confirmed the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) has been instructed by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) to investigate Mr McNab’s death.

The 86-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after his grey Mercedes B which was discovered around 1.20pm near Invermoriston on the A887 on September 18.

His family has released a statement through Police Scotland, which said: “We would like to thank everyone involved in the search to trace Winton, these efforts are greatly appreciated by the family. We request that our privacy is respected at this sad time.”

A report into the circumstances on his death will be submitted to the COPFS at the conclusion of the investigation.

Police Scotland has referred the circumstances to the PIRC.

Inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police can call 101, quoting reference 1660 of September 18, 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

The police officer was treated at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (Jane Barlow/PA)
Man charged in connection with attempted murder after police officer injured
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing Perth pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after…
Retired fighters Alan Ramsay, Tam Sutherland and Gus McCabe with serving firefighter Struan Drummond. Picture by Michael Alexander
Perth Fire Station 50th anniversary: Firefighters past and present share triumphs and tragedies
0
Lord Joseph Lowther was sentenced to 12 years in prison for a string of sexual offences (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for string of sexual offences
New proposals could see ownerless land and properties transferred to public sector bodies (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Ownerless property could be transferred to public control to help communities
Cases are continuing to fall across Tayside and Fife.
Covid cases on the decline across Tayside and Fife for second week in a…
0
A new pilot scheme aims to improve the links between prosecutors and victims of domestic abuse (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Trial scheme launched to improve experience of domestic abuse victims in courts
The Scottish Ambulance Service said one person had had to be taken to hospital in Kirkwall (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ferry passengers seek compensation for injuries after vessel ran aground
One of the medals stolen in the burglary at a home in Edinburgh (Police Scotland/PA)
Police appeal for information after medals and jewellery stolen in burglary
Olympic swimmer Duncan Scott, front, helps out at Poppyscotland (Mark Owens for Poppyscotland/PA)“
Poppy appeal returns to normal fundraising as demand for services increases

More from The Courier

McNicoll joined United this summer
From podcasting to shot stopping: How the McNicoll family are making their mark on…
0
David Tennant in Inside Man.
Paul Whitelaw: Watch out for Inside Man - Hannibal Lecter without the cannibalism.
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing Perth pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after…
Charlie Adam salutes the Dundee support at full-time.
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam opens up on 'fairytale' at Dundee and what's next after hanging…
0
Allan Mara with the piles of rubble on Girvan Gardens, Whitfield
Fly-tippers 'back with a vengeance' as piles of rubble dumped in Dundee
0
Family handout of John Winton McNab from Perthshire who died on the A887 near Invermoriston. (Police Scotland/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0

Editor's Picks