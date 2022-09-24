Man charged in connection with attempted murder after police officer injured By Press Association September 24 2022, 12.06pm The police officer was treated at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in Glasgow. Police Scotland said a 26-year-old man had been charged after an alleged incident in the city’s Wyndford Drive at about 7.30am on Friday. A male police officer who was carrying out enquiries at a property had to be taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after being assaulted. The officer was treated and later discharged, the force confirmed. A female police officer suffered minor injuries during the incident but did not require medical treatment, Police Scotland added. The 26-year-old man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday. Superintendent Ross Allan, of Greater Glasgow division, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the officers involved but thankfully neither officer sustained any serious injuries. “This was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the wider community.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Missing Perth pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after… Perth Fire Station 50th anniversary: Firefighters past and present share triumphs and tragedies 0 Elderly man’s death on A887 to be investigated by PIRC Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for string of sexual offences Ownerless property could be transferred to public control to help communities Covid cases on the decline across Tayside and Fife for second week in a… 0 Trial scheme launched to improve experience of domestic abuse victims in courts Ferry passengers seek compensation for injuries after vessel ran aground Police appeal for information after medals and jewellery stolen in burglary Poppy appeal returns to normal fundraising as demand for services increases More from The Courier From podcasting to shot stopping: How the McNicoll family are making their mark on… 0 Paul Whitelaw: Watch out for Inside Man - Hannibal Lecter without the cannibalism. Missing Perth pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after… EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam opens up on 'fairytale' at Dundee and what's next after hanging… 0 Fly-tippers 'back with a vengeance' as piles of rubble dumped in Dundee 0 MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like... 0 Editor's Picks Missing Perth pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after crash The Proclaimers: ‘Britain is a toothless old crone clinging on to vanished glories – but Scotland faces an impasse’ Xplore Dundee cancels more than 50 buses: List of affected routes New Levenmouth rail link station designs show ‘glorified bothies’ with no toilets EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam opens up on ‘fairytale’ at Dundee and what’s next after hanging up his boots Comedian Ed Byrne to host Courier Business Awards Perth abattoir greenhouse gas leak response leaves serious questions unanswered Perth Fire Station 50th anniversary: Firefighters past and present share triumphs and tragedies REBECCA BAIRD: Pavement cafes make Dundee better – pulling permits shows council’s petty priorities Mother’s sadness as son’s memorial benches removed from Fife’s Lochore Meadows