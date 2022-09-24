Union looks to take legal action over closure of paper mill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Union looks to take legal action over closure of paper mill

By Press Association
September 24 2022, 3.42pm
Pat Rafferty, of Unite said the union would take legal action after an Aberdeen paper mill was placed into administration (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Pat Rafferty, of Unite said the union would take legal action after an Aberdeen paper mill was placed into administration (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A trade union is seeking to take legal action over the closure of a paper mill.

Pat Rafferty, Scottish secretary of the Unite union, said the union was looking to take action over the “lack of consultation” with trade unions.

His comments came two days after it was announced the Stoneywood mill in Aberdeen, together with another mill in Chartham, Kent, were being placed in administration.

Administrators were appointed for the Arjowiggins Group UK, which operated the two sites.

The move resulted in 368 of the firm’s 463 UK-based employees being made redundant immediately.

Speaking about the situation at a Unite Scottish policy conference in Glasgow, Mr Rafferty said: “I just wanted to send a message of solidarity from this conference to our members at Stoneywood in Aberdeen who have just been told in the past couple of days the whole site is closing down.

“We will obviously fight against that as much as we can.

“We will be taking legal action against them for the lack of consultation with the union in that regard.”

Administrator Blair Nimmo said that while Arjowiggins had a “a long and proud history dating back more than 260 years”, the company had been affected by the “severe challenges posed by the pandemic” as well as the “significant economic headwinds which have been impacting industrial manufacturing businesses up and down the country, including skyrocketing energy costs”.

