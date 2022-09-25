Almost half of firms in Scotland now have hybrid working, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Almost half of firms in Scotland now have hybrid working, figures show

By Press Association
September 25 2022, 9.34am
Almost half of Scottish firms now have hybrid working, ONS data shows (Joe Giddens/PA)
Almost half of Scottish firms now have hybrid working, ONS data shows (Joe Giddens/PA)

Almost half of Scottish businesses now have hybrid working in place, allowing staff to do their job from home for part of the working week.

The figures, from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed Scotland has a higher rate of firms using this model than the rest of the UK.

North of the border almost a third (32.6%) of businesses said their employees normally work from home one or two days a week – with 16.5% of companies reporting staff do this three or four days a week.

This means hybrid working is in place in 49.1% of firms, compared with 42.7% of companies across the UK.

In Scotland almost two fifths (38.3%) of firms said their staff did not work from home – with this lower than the 42.3% recorded for the UK as a whole.

The figures come from research done by the ONS involving 9.207 firms in the UK including some 1,200 firms north of the border.

Hybrid presentation expert and former MSP Gavin Brown said the findings showed habits developed during the pandemic were here to stay.

Mr Brown, director of the company Speak With Impact, said: “Unless you work every day in the office, or indeed every day at home, you are a hybrid worker.

“These figures show us that now accounts for about half of all workers in Scotland, and it illustrates just how drastically things have changed in a couple of years.”

While he said the “transformation” in business practice “must be adjusted to”, Mr Brown also stressed it provides “a great deal of opportunity”.

He continued: “If Scottish businesses can excel in this hybrid world by maximising in-person and virtual opportunities in tandem, it could provide a real boost to our economy and to individual prospects generally.”

