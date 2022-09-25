Teenage passenger killed in early morning car crash By Press Association September 25 2022, 1.32pm Updated: September 25 2022, 2.06pm A 19-year-old has been killed after the Audi he was a passenger in crashed in Aberdeen (Alamy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A teenager has been killed after the car he was in crashed early on Sunday morning. The 19-year-old was a passenger in a black Audi RS3 car which crashed on the B9077 road in Aberdeen at 12.40am. Emergency services were called out, but the 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 23-year-old man who had been driving the car, and a 22-year-old male who was also a passenger in it were both taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with minor injuries, Police Scotland said. Officers closed the road between Kirkton House and Leggart Terrace to allow for collision investigation works to be carried out. Sergeant Lesley Morrison, of the Elgin road policing unit, said: “Our inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and our thoughts are with the deceased’s family at this difficult time. “I would urge anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the car prior to the incident to get in touch.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Cancer patient plans to help others with book full of stories of hope 'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant… John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash Woman seriously hurt in crash involving police car on A1 Jaguar driver killed after car leaves road Almost half of firms in Scotland now have hybrid working, figures show Jackie Bird takes on president role at National Trust for Scotland Union looks to take legal action over closure of paper mill Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in East Kilbride Man charged in connection with attempted murder after police officer injured More from The Courier Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop 0 Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day 0 Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller 0 Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion 1 'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant… John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash Editor's Picks Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry’s coffee shop John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash Tory plans to ease farming visa rules branded ‘paltry’ by SNP MSP Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day Arbroath FC shoot down ‘fake story’ behind viral food picture Rosyth could be named as one of five new Scottish ‘investment zones’ Perth High School teacher ‘ecstatic’ as pupils’ poem named project of the year Woman, 26, charged with attempted murder after 16-year-old boy seriously injured in Leslie Chic Brodie: Tributes paid to former SNP politician from Dundee who has died New cost of living support schemes launched in Fife – here’s how you can benefit