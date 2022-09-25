Woman seriously hurt in crash involving police car on A1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Woman seriously hurt in crash involving police car on A1

By Press Association
September 25 2022, 4.12pm
The crash involved a marked police car and a blue Ford Ka (Peter Byrne/PA)
The crash involved a marked police car and a blue Ford Ka (Peter Byrne/PA)

A woman was left seriously injured after a crash involving a police vehicle and a car in East Lothian.

A marked police car, which had its blue lights and siren activated, collided with a blue Ford Ka on the A1, near the Linkshead junction, at around 11.30pm on Saturday.

The 51-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Ford Ka, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.

The car’s 19-year-old female driver and a 60-year-old man, who was also a passenger, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Two male police officers were checked over by paramedics at the scene.

The road was closed for around seven hours following the crash to allow for an investigation at the scene.

Sergeant Ross Drummond, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “We are working to establish the circumstances which led to this crash and would urge anyone who may have seen the incident or who has any other information to come forward.

“We would be keen to speak to other road users who were in the area at the time, particularly if they have dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 4290 of September 24.”

