Woman seriously hurt in crash involving police car on A1

A woman was left seriously injured after a crash involving a police vehicle and a car in East Lothian.

A marked police car, which had its blue lights and siren activated, collided with a blue Ford Ka on the A1, near the Linkshead junction, at around 11.30pm on Saturday.

The 51-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Ford Ka, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.

The car’s 19-year-old female driver and a 60-year-old man, who was also a passenger, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Two male police officers were checked over by paramedics at the scene.

The road was closed for around seven hours following the crash to allow for an investigation at the scene.

Sergeant Ross Drummond, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “We are working to establish the circumstances which led to this crash and would urge anyone who may have seen the incident or who has any other information to come forward.

“We would be keen to speak to other road users who were in the area at the time, particularly if they have dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 4290 of September 24.”