Man, 55, dies after motorbike involved in crash By Press Association September 26 2022, 11.50am Police are looking to establish the circumstances of the incident (Jane Barlow/PA) A 55-year-old man has died after his motorbike was involved in a crash with another bike and a car in Argyll and Bute. The man – riding a Triumph motorbike – and a 54-year-old fellow motorcyclist were involved in a collision with a Skoda car at about 6.10pm on the B845 near Taynuilt on Sunday. A 55-year-old man has died following a road crash involving two motorbikes and one car on the B845 near to Taynuilt on Sunday, 25 September.Full appeal here – https://t.co/VmptIB2LGT pic.twitter.com/azGMu0z6BU— Argyll & Bute and West Dunbartonshire Police (@AButeWDunbarPol) September 26, 2022 Both motorcyclists and the 37-year-old driver of the car were taken to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban, where the man was pronounced dead. The other drivers were released following treatment, with Police Scotland looking to establish the circumstances of the incident. "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died," said Sergeant Kevin Craig. "We would ask anyone who has any information that may assist our enquiries into this crash to contact us through 101 with reference number 2671 of September 25."