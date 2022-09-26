Woman, 26, killed and three taken to hospital after Fife crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Woman, 26, killed and three taken to hospital after Fife crash

By Press Association
September 26 2022, 9.18pm
A 26-year-old woman has died and three others have been taken to hospital following a fatal crash in Fife on Monday. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A 26-year-old woman has died and three others have been taken to hospital following a fatal crash in Fife on Monday. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A 26-year-old woman has died and three others have been taken to hospital following a fatal crash in Fife on Monday.

The woman was driving a red Ford Focus and collided with a blue Jaguar I-Pace on the A914 at Pickletillum, Drumoig near Leuchars around 3.50pm.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her next of kin have been informed.

The three people travelling in the Jaguar were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment for minor injuries.

Sergeant Steve Livesey, Tayside Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries into this incident are continuing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the female driver.

“The road remains closed to allow officers to investigate.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant dash cam footage, to please get in touch.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

More than half of adults not currently involved in business activity in Scotland say the fear of failure would stop them, according to a new survey (Joe Giddens/PA)
‘Fear of failure’ stopping more than half of adults starting business – survey
The study explored the experiences of people who live with long-term, enduring mental illnesses and who have faced stigma over the last year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Stigma causing people with mental illnesses to hold back in life, study suggests
The project now includes more than 13,000 acres of Scottish land (James Shooter/scotlandbigpicture.com/PA)
Rewilding network expands to 50 sites
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
Winton McNab: Highland villagers describe 'huge police presence' during search for Perth pensioner
A man has been injured in a hit and run incident in Kirkcaldy (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police appeal for witnesses after man hurt in Kirkcaldy hit-and-run
Train derailed near Dalwhinnie due to wiring error, investigators find
Police are looking to establish the circumstances of the incident (Jane Barlow/PA)
Man, 55, dies after motorbike involved in crash
Storytelling troupe performing at the 2022 Scottish International Storytelling Festival
The next generation of storytellers take centre stage at the Scottish International Storytelling Festival…
Kevin Donaghy wants to help fellow cancer patients with his book of Stories of Hope (Kevin Donaghy/PA)
Cancer patient plans to help others with book full of stories of hope
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…

More from The Courier

Police on East March Street on Tuesday morning. Photo: Fife Jammer Locations
Police descend on Kirkcaldy in early-morning disturbance
0
New Leith outer berth with floating foundation and turbine.
Groups backing Forth Green Freeport bid cite potential £6bn investment
0
Cowdenbeath shop fire
Fire crews tackle Cowdenbeath shop blaze
Sean Thomson at Perth Sheriff Court.
Supermarket worker fined for bum-touch assault in Blairgowrie pub
Christian faith underpinned the life of Margaret Ingram.
Margaret Ingram of Dundee: A life of Christian faith and service to others
0
Niskanen, Levitt and Behich were among the players who saw international action
How EVERY Dundee United player performed on international duty as Tannadice stars plot World…
0

Editor's Picks