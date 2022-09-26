Stigma causing people with mental illnesses to hold back in life, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Stigma causing people with mental illnesses to hold back in life, study suggests

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 12.03am
The study explored the experiences of people who live with long-term, enduring mental illnesses and who have faced stigma over the last year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The study explored the experiences of people who live with long-term, enduring mental illnesses and who have faced stigma over the last year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Scots living with severe, enduring and complex mental illnesses are withdrawing from relationships, friendships, work and healthcare due to stigma and discrimination, new research has shown.

The Scottish Mental Illness Stigma Study – the first of its kind carried out in Scotland – invited adults living with long-term mental illnesses to share ways in which they have experienced stigma over the last year.

The study was commissioned by See Me – the national programme to end mental health stigma and discrimination – and was managed by the Mental Health Foundation in partnership with VOX Scotland, The Lines Between and Glasgow Caledonian University.

A survey was conducted from November 26 2021 and March 7 2022 and received 346 eligible responses.

Interviews and focus groups also explored experiences in more depth, with around 70 people engaging in these sessions.

A report released on Tuesday shows that nine in 10 of those who took part had encountered stigma in relationships, while nearly eight in 10 said they had experienced it while accessing healthcare services.

A further 71% of respondents said they had faced discrimination in employment.

Participants were asked to identify three areas in life where they found stigma had the greatest impact.

Of those who identified mental healthcare services, more than half (58%) said they have avoided calling an ambulance or attending A&E departments when in need of emergency help due to previous negative experiences.

A further 80% said they had stopped themselves from seeking help from mental health services.

For those who chose relationships, four in 10 (45%) said they had prevented themselves from starting a family or having children due to the stigma around mental health.

In employment, 85% of respondents revealed they had avoided applying for jobs.

Zoe Mason, 24, from Dunfermline, said she found attitudes towards her changed when she was diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder (EUPD) following a 15-month hospital stay.

Ms Mason said: “I noticed a general lack of compassion. I felt like, whenever I did anything, or said anything, it was put down to the fact that I had EUPD.

“I felt like I was no longer seen as a person – I was seen as a list of symptoms and a diagnosis.

“It all made me feel very alone, very hopeless. I felt like I couldn’t get appropriate care in that situation.”

Thirty-five-year-old Gabby Quinn, from Glasgow, has a diagnosis of bipolar disorder, psychosis and complex post-traumatic stress disorder, which she says has resulted in stigma and discrimination from family and friends and in settings such as employment and healthcare.

Ms Quinn said: “I have Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS), so if I wander into A&E and my shoulder’s out of place, that’s not a problem at all.

“If I go in because I’m hallucinating, they don’t know how to handle it and they don’t know how severe it is.”

She suggested there is “a gap in education and understanding” when it comes to mental illness.

She added: “Any time I show up to minor injuries, there’s a flag in my file to note that I have complex mental health. I always know when someone has seen it because some of them seem afraid of me, which is quite sad.”

See Me director Wendy Halliday said: “The number of people withdrawing from opportunities which many of us take for granted – like starting a family, making friends and going to work demonstrates how unjust life is and how much needs to change.

“In society we need to reduce social inequality and stop people from being excluded from employment, education, and relationships.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

More than half of adults not currently involved in business activity in Scotland say the fear of failure would stop them, according to a new survey (Joe Giddens/PA)
‘Fear of failure’ stopping more than half of adults starting business – survey
The project now includes more than 13,000 acres of Scottish land (James Shooter/scotlandbigpicture.com/PA)
Rewilding network expands to 50 sites
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
Winton McNab: Highland villagers describe 'huge police presence' during search for Perth pensioner
A 26-year-old woman has died and three others have been taken to hospital following a fatal crash in Fife on Monday. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Woman, 26, killed and three taken to hospital after Fife crash
A man has been injured in a hit and run incident in Kirkcaldy (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police appeal for witnesses after man hurt in Kirkcaldy hit-and-run
Train derailed near Dalwhinnie due to wiring error, investigators find
Police are looking to establish the circumstances of the incident (Jane Barlow/PA)
Man, 55, dies after motorbike involved in crash
Storytelling troupe performing at the 2022 Scottish International Storytelling Festival
The next generation of storytellers take centre stage at the Scottish International Storytelling Festival…
Kevin Donaghy wants to help fellow cancer patients with his book of Stories of Hope (Kevin Donaghy/PA)
Cancer patient plans to help others with book full of stories of hope
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…

More from The Courier

Police on East March Street on Tuesday morning. Photo: Fife Jammer Locations
Police descend on Kirkcaldy in early-morning disturbance
0
New Leith outer berth with floating foundation and turbine.
Groups backing Forth Green Freeport bid cite potential £6bn investment
0
Cowdenbeath shop fire
Fire crews tackle Cowdenbeath shop blaze
Sean Thomson at Perth Sheriff Court.
Supermarket worker fined for bum-touch assault in Blairgowrie pub
Christian faith underpinned the life of Margaret Ingram.
Margaret Ingram of Dundee: A life of Christian faith and service to others
0
Niskanen, Levitt and Behich were among the players who saw international action
How EVERY Dundee United player performed on international duty as Tannadice stars plot World…
0

Editor's Picks