Unite ballots staff at 11 Scottish universities in row over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Unite ballots staff at 11 Scottish universities in row over pay

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 12.08pm Updated: September 27 2022, 4.12pm
Staff at Edinburgh University are amongst those being balloted for industrial action (Jane Barlow/PA)
Staff at Edinburgh University are amongst those being balloted for industrial action (Jane Barlow/PA)

Workers at 11 universities across Scotland are being balloted over strike action amid a row over pay.

It is the first time in Scotland that Unite has simultaneously balloted staff at this number of universities.

The union is sending out ballots to staff at at Aberdeen, Abertay, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Glasgow Caledonian universities, as well as the Glasgow School of Art; Herriot Watt and Napier universities in Edinburgh; St Andrew’s University and Strathclyde University in Glasgow.

The move, which is part of a UK-wide dispute, will see staff such as cleaners, janitors, estates staff, and technicians asked if they will back industrial action after receiving what Unite insisted was a “completely unacceptable” pay offer.

The rise being offered by the the University and College Employers Association (UCEA) would amount to a 3.1% increase for some workers, the union claimed.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, insisted: “The pay offer on the table from the UCEA is completely unacceptable at a time when inflation is 12.3%.”

She added: “No university principal is facing a cost of living crisis but our members certainly are, and this offer which represents a massive pay cut can only make that worse.”

Ms Graham added that union members would “have our full support in this fight for better jobs, pay and conditions”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham insisted the current offer was a ‘massive pay cut’ (Joe Giddens/PA)

Alison MacLean, Unite industrial officer, accused the UCEA of having “refused to reopen pay negotiations despite Unite and all trade unions arguing that they must come back to the table”.

She added: “A number of Scottish universities are also recognising that the offer is so poor they are encouraging a new one to be made to the workforce.

“It’s the first time ever that Unite is simultaneously balloting for strike action across so many Scottish universities but that’s a testament to the anger our members feel right now.”

The results of the ballot will be announced by the union after it closes on October 21.

Raj Jethwa, UCEA’s chief executive said: “UCEA represented 145 independent HE institutions from across the four nations of the UK at the 2022-23 New JNCHES (Joint Negotiating Committee for Higher Education Staff) bargaining table.

“They have done their best to support jobs and staff in very difficult circumstances and against a backdrop of significant cost increases, with most experiencing falling income in real terms.

“UCEA is concerned for those on lower incomes, who are disproportionately impacted by inflation. That is why the 2022-23 New JNCHES pay award included an uplift of up to 9% for those on the lowest points of the pay spine, and why UCEA worked with employers to implement the uplift at the earliest opportunity.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

The Enchanted Forest opens on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Enchanted Forest returns to offer ‘magical experience’ after two-year hiatus
Police have appealed for witnesses after a car knocked a cyclist off her bike (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Record-breaking cyclist knocked off bike by SUV which ‘failed to stop’
Neil Gray undertaking a demonstration on how to clear dummy mines and unexploded ordnance at the Halo Trust (Scottish Government/PA)
Scottish charity awarded £300,000 to help clear landmines in Ukraine
The Scottish Licensed Trade Association is calling for more support (Yui Mok/PA)
Hospitality sector calls for help to survive winter
ScotRail is warning travellers face ‘significant disruption’ as the RMT union prepares to take strike action in a row over pay (Jane Barlow/PA)
ScotRail warns of ‘significant disruption’ in latest strike by RMT workers
The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has increased (Jane Barlow/PA)
More people in hospital with Covid-19
An aerial image of the electric vehicle charging park at RBS Gogarburn in Edinburgh (Daniel Lees/PA)
RBS car park becomes one of Scotland’s largest electric vehicle charging points
Delayed ferry Glen Sannox.
Ferry procurement process to be investigated amid documentary claims it was 'rigged'
0
More than half of adults not currently involved in business activity in Scotland say the fear of failure would stop them, according to a new survey (Joe Giddens/PA)
‘Fear of failure’ stopping more than half of adults starting business – survey
The study explored the experiences of people who live with long-term, enduring mental illnesses and who have faced stigma over the last year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Stigma causing people with mental illnesses to hold back in life, study suggests

Most Read

1
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
Staff at Edinburgh University are amongst those being balloted for industrial action (Jane Barlow/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
CR0035084 Nicola Sturgeon on SNP campaign Traill, meets with candidates and supporters in Aberdeen, at the Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
David Hayman in Time's Plague at Birnam Arts.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks