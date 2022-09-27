RBS car park becomes one of Scotland’s largest electric vehicle charging points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RBS car park becomes one of Scotland’s largest electric vehicle charging points

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 12.03am
An aerial image of the electric vehicle charging park at RBS Gogarburn in Edinburgh (Daniel Lees/PA)
An aerial image of the electric vehicle charging park at RBS Gogarburn in Edinburgh (Daniel Lees/PA)

One of the largest electric vehicle charging hubs in Scotland has been opened at the headquarters of the Royal Bank of Scotland in Edinburgh.

Working in collaboration with staff, the bank found that employees sometimes found it difficult to access charging ports.

Being able to charge an electric vehicle was a primary consideration for switching from a petrol or diesel vehicle.

Now, staff and visitors will have access to 264 spaces in the car part at the bank’s Gogarburn head office.

The bank is also moving its fleet of company cars to electric vehicles and aims to have electric vehicle chargers in 15% of its total car park spaces.

Staff member Paula Burnett, based at Gogarburn, said: “I bought an electric vehicle because I want to be part of the change.

“I want my children to grow up in a cleaner world which prides itself on caring for the environment. Making this change is just a small step, but being able to charge my car at work made this possible.”

Judith Cruickshank, Scotland Chair at the Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “We are proud to wear our climate credentials on our sleeve.

“Having been a principal sponsor at last year’s Cop26, it is important that we continue challenging ourselves to do more, and that includes looking at the support we can offer at our headquarters at Gogarburn.”

