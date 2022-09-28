More people in hospital with Covid-19

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More people in hospital with Covid-19

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 1.05pm
The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has increased (Jane Barlow/PA)
The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has increased (Jane Barlow/PA)

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus rose in the week to Sunday, according to the latest figures.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) data shows there were on average 664 patients in hospital with Covid-19 in the week ending September 25, a 5.2% increase on the previous week.

However the number of admissions to intensive care units (ICU) with a laboratory confirmed test of Covid-19 fell.

In the week ending September 25, there were eight such admissions to ICU, down nine on the previous week when there were 17.

There were 248 new Covid-19 admissions to hospital in the seven days to Sunday, down from 254 the previous week, according to provisional figures.

The latest PHS report also shows that to date, 45,098 Covid-19 vaccinations have been given in 32,314 pregnancies to 31,903 women.

It said Covid-19 cases occurring in unvaccinated women are much more likely to be associated with a hospital or critical care admission.

Among the 149 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in pregnancy occurring in December 2020 to April 2022 that were associated with a critical care admission, 129 (87%) occurred in unvaccinated women.

The PHS report also said that preliminary data suggests Covid-19 in pregnancy “may be associated with an increased risk of perinatal mortality and preterm birth, in particular among babies born shortly after the onset of maternal infection”.

It advises that Covid-19 vaccination is the “safest and most effective way for women to protect themselves and their babies against severe Covid-19”.

