Hospitality sector calls for help to survive winter

Hospitality businesses need more government support to survive the winter as they face a “tsunami of rising costs and low consumer confidence”, an industry body has said.

A survey for the Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) found that almost nine in 10 (87%) respondents said they will need government support to survive this winter.

More than half (55%) said they would reduce opening hours over the winter including 10% who said they would close for the season.

Businesses highlighted rising energy costs as their biggest threat, with more than a quarter of venues (28%) saying they face their energy costs increasing by more than 500%.

More than 600 outlets responded to the survey, which the SLTA said is around 10% of Scotland’s pubs, bars, late-night premises and other licensed venues.

Colin Wilkinson, SLTA managing director, said: “For many outlets it won’t be economically viable to remain open and one in 10 of our respondents plan to close during the winter months and nearly one in two expect to reduce opening hours.

“Our sector is a crucial part of the tourism industry and reduced opening hours will have a knock-on impact for Scotland’s wider food and drink sector, and for employment within the sector.

“Our pubs and bars have worked very hard post-Covid and Brexit to showcase Scotland’s hospitality industry, but with a tsunami of rising costs and low consumer confidence, we urgently call on local and national governments to help us through the winter.

“We must protect the jobs that outlets provide directly and the associated jobs in the wholesaling, brewing/distilling and food-producing sectors.”

The survey found that 5% of outlets have not re-opened post-Covid, while 50% are trading at significantly lower levels than before the pandemic.

More than half (55%) of hospitality outlets said they are carrying significant Covid-related debt.

The research, carried out in September, also found that 40% of outlets are employing significantly less staff, while respondents also said that recruitment post-Brexit remains an issue.