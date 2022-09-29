Coronavirus deaths fall in weekly update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Coronavirus deaths fall in weekly update

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 9.59am
Latest coronavirus death figures have been published (Neil Hall/PA)
Latest coronavirus death figures have been published (Neil Hall/PA)

Confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland fell in the week to Sunday, according to latest figures.

Data from National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows there were 33 deaths involving Covid-19 in the seven days to September 25, which was eight fewer than the previous week.

As of Sunday, there have been a total of 15,736 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

It comes after Public Health Scotland (PHS) data showed the number of people in hospital with coronavirus rose in the week to Sunday.

PHS figures published on Wednesday showed there were on average 664 patients in hospital with Covid-19 in the week ending September 25, a 5.2% increase on the previous week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

George Murdoch was murdered in 1983 (Police Scotland/PA)
Appeal to trace killer of taxi driver 39 years on
A new report from the Mental Welfare Commission reveals just 23% of NHS staff feel adequate care is in place for those with drug and alcohol problems. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
‘Collective failure’ in standard of care for substance issues, report warns
The Enchanted Forest opens on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Enchanted Forest returns to offer ‘magical experience’ after two-year hiatus
Police have appealed for witnesses after a car knocked a cyclist off her bike (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Record-breaking cyclist knocked off bike by SUV which ‘failed to stop’
Neil Gray undertaking a demonstration on how to clear dummy mines and unexploded ordnance at the Halo Trust (Scottish Government/PA)
Scottish charity awarded £300,000 to help clear landmines in Ukraine
The Scottish Licensed Trade Association is calling for more support (Yui Mok/PA)
Hospitality sector calls for help to survive winter
ScotRail is warning travellers face ‘significant disruption’ as the RMT union prepares to take strike action in a row over pay (Jane Barlow/PA)
ScotRail warns of ‘significant disruption’ in latest strike by RMT workers
The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has increased (Jane Barlow/PA)
More people in hospital with Covid-19
An aerial image of the electric vehicle charging park at RBS Gogarburn in Edinburgh (Daniel Lees/PA)
RBS car park becomes one of Scotland’s largest electric vehicle charging points
Staff at Edinburgh University are amongst those being balloted for industrial action (Jane Barlow/PA)
Unite ballots staff at 11 Scottish universities in row over pay

Most Read

1
Lisa Scott, 26, with her dog Millie-Moo. Image: James Carcary Funeral Directors.
Tributes paid to Perth woman, 26, killed in Fife road crash
2
David Robertson.
Fife paedophile caught with child abuse images for third time
3
Police closed a section of South Road on Thursday morning. Image: Supplied.
Man taken to hospital after being struck by car in Dundee
4
Image shows a map with Dundee in the centre and arrows stretching across to other settlements in the surrounding council areas.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big – starting with a land grab on…
11
5
Wind and rain is set to hit Dundee. Angus, Perth and Fife this weekend.
Hurricane Ian prompts flood warning in Perthshire and Angus as locals brace for downpours…
6
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
4
7
Casey (left) and Shareen McGivern appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Brawling sisters admit fighting and biting after Perthshire funeral
8
The popular playpark beside Forfar's Lochside leisure centre will be closed during the five-month project. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
Angus Council defends choice of firm for £650,000 Lochside leisure centre demolition
9
Kinross residents protesting at Miller Homes' proposal for 160 homes close to Davies Park.
Kinross residents restart campaign to save park after plan unveiled for 160 homes
10
Dundee managing director John Nelms speaks to the media at the public consultation for their new stadium plans.
Dundee chief John Nelms reveals former city police officer as Dark Blues’ new head…

More from The Courier

Ronnie Collins' workshop in Newmills was destroyed in the fire.
Fife community champion's 'lifetime of work' destroyed in workshop fire
Scott Bitsindou has joined Arbroath on loan from Livingston.
Arbroath sign Congo international Scott Bitsindou on loan
A couple take in the magic of a lit-up bridge in the Enchanted Forest.
Enchanted Forest: First pictures as show returns - and it doesn't disappoint
Chris Barrowman, founder of dental firm Infinityblu
Perthshire village all smiles after £300k investment brings first dental practice
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Do you know the Latin phrases on these logos? Picture shows; Latin quiz logos . N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Date; 27/09/2022
QUIZ: How well do you know Latin and can you translate these mottos?
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist jailed for vile video chat with paedophile hunters

Editor's Picks