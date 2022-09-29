Coronavirus deaths fall in weekly update By Press Association September 29 2022, 9.59am Latest coronavirus death figures have been published (Neil Hall/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland fell in the week to Sunday, according to latest figures. Data from National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows there were 33 deaths involving Covid-19 in the seven days to September 25, which was eight fewer than the previous week. As of Sunday, there have been a total of 15,736 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. It comes after Public Health Scotland (PHS) data showed the number of people in hospital with coronavirus rose in the week to Sunday. PHS figures published on Wednesday showed there were on average 664 patients in hospital with Covid-19 in the week ending September 25, a 5.2% increase on the previous week. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Appeal to trace killer of taxi driver 39 years on ‘Collective failure’ in standard of care for substance issues, report warns Enchanted Forest returns to offer ‘magical experience’ after two-year hiatus Record-breaking cyclist knocked off bike by SUV which ‘failed to stop’ Scottish charity awarded £300,000 to help clear landmines in Ukraine Hospitality sector calls for help to survive winter ScotRail warns of ‘significant disruption’ in latest strike by RMT workers More people in hospital with Covid-19 RBS car park becomes one of Scotland’s largest electric vehicle charging points Unite ballots staff at 11 Scottish universities in row over pay Most Read 1 Tributes paid to Perth woman, 26, killed in Fife road crash 2 Fife paedophile caught with child abuse images for third time 3 Man taken to hospital after being struck by car in Dundee 4 STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big – starting with a land grab on… 11 5 Hurricane Ian prompts flood warning in Perthshire and Angus as locals brace for downpours… 6 Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company 4 7 Brawling sisters admit fighting and biting after Perthshire funeral 8 Angus Council defends choice of firm for £650,000 Lochside leisure centre demolition 9 Kinross residents restart campaign to save park after plan unveiled for 160 homes 10 Dundee chief John Nelms reveals former city police officer as Dark Blues’ new head… More from The Courier Fife community champion's 'lifetime of work' destroyed in workshop fire Arbroath sign Congo international Scott Bitsindou on loan Enchanted Forest: First pictures as show returns - and it doesn't disappoint Perthshire village all smiles after £300k investment brings first dental practice QUIZ: How well do you know Latin and can you translate these mottos? Dundee child rapist jailed for vile video chat with paedophile hunters Editor's Picks Tributes paid to Perth woman, 26, killed in Fife road crash Hurricane Ian prompts flood warning in Perthshire and Angus as locals brace for downpours and strong winds Dundee child rapist jailed for vile video chat with paedophile hunters Dundee chief John Nelms reveals former city police officer as Dark Blues’ new head of recruitment Brawling sisters admit fighting and biting after Perthshire funeral UK’s first ‘fully vegan’ hotel in Perthshire for sale for £1m The Plaza cinema took Dundee film fans from the Hilltown to Hollywood Perth woman who smelled husband’s Parkinson’s talks to Jeremy Paxman about his own diagnosis Plans for Dundee’s first animal crematorium and dog training centre rejected Dalgety Bay beach: £10m work to clear hazardous radiation to continue next year after delays