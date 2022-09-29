Glasgow art galleries and council HQ to be ‘sold’ to settle equal pay claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Glasgow art galleries and council HQ to be ‘sold’ to settle equal pay claims

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 1.13pm
Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow is to be sold and leased back (Danny Lawson/PA)
Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow is to be sold and leased back (Danny Lawson/PA)

Two art galleries and Glasgow City Chambers are among buildings which are to be “sold” to settle equal pay claims.

Councillors on Thursday approved a strategy to sell the buildings, valued at about £200 million, to an arm’s length company and lease them back.

Glasgow City Council agreed to pay out at least £500 million in 2019 following a long-running equal pay row.

It has now published an update on work to resolve the remaining cases, which include some claims made too late to be included in the 2019 deal and also the period after 2018, using property assets to secure loans.

Coronavirus
The Gallery of Modern Art in Glasgow is among the properties affected (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Council leader Susan Aitken said: “Raising these kinds of sums is exceptionally challenging – and the high-profile properties involved, particularly in this second tranche, illustrates that.

“However, the city’s historic failures on equal pay come at a price – and releasing the potential of our property, while keeping it in the city’s ownership, at least protects services and the future of these valued assets.”

The 2019 deal was financed through a sale-and-lease-back arrangement, with wholly-owned arm’s-length company City Property Glasgow Investments LLP borrowing to purchase a portfolio of buildings from the council, including the Riverside Museum, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall and Emirates Arena, then leasing them back.

A similar deal is planned for the latest round of settlements, which will see the council’s City Chambers headquarters, Kelvingrove Art Gallery, the Gallery of Modern Art, Kelvin Hall and school campuses at Sighthill and Gowanbank sold and leased back.

The council said that the buildings will remain in the city’s ownership and users will not see any difference in how they access them on a day-to-day basis.

This will raise about £200 million, meaning that together with existing reserves, the total funding available to settle equal pay liabilities will be about £270 million.

Ms Aitken said: “I’m determined to deliver pay justice for thousands of women in our workforce.

“After a decade going round in circles in the courts, we made this a priority in the last council term and, in 12 months, reached a fair settlement through open and honest negotiations.

“This update is about putting the building blocks in place to finish that job.

“We are, again, making this a priority early in the council term and seeking to put right a wrong that has damaged the council, its workforce and the city for too long.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Majid Haq was one of the players who was found to have suffered racism playing cricket in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Cricket Scotland making progress after damning report into racism, review finds
Wind and rain have swept the country (Jacob King/PA)
Wind and heavy rain disrupt travel across Scotland
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
The latest coronavirus estimates have been published (Danny Lawson/PA)
Scotland’s Covid infection levels remain highest in UK, figures show
covid dundee million cases scotland
Covid cases increasing across Tayside and Fife again - but where?
The Care Inspectorate has expressed serious concerns over a care home near Dumfries (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Watchdog seeks cancellation of care home’s registration over ‘serious concerns’
Eastern Scotland, including Edinburgh, experienced dry weather (Jane Barlow/PA)
Eastern Scotland records 10th driest summer in 100 years
FREE TO USEChief Inspector Neill Whiteside, Minister for Community Safety Ash Reagan, and Chief Inspector Brian McAleese BTP at Waverley Station, Edinburgh, Scotland, launching a new Crimestoppers campaign in partnership with Network Rail and British Transport Police to highlight how criminal ‘County Lines’ gangs target young people and exploit them to carry cash, drugs and weapons. Press Release29th September 2022Campaign images and launch event photos in email link attached. High resolution available.Exploitation of vulnerable people highlighted in new campaign to tackle County Lines drug dealing in ScotlandThe charity Crimestoppers is today (Friday 29,September 2022) launching a new campaign in partnership with Network Rail and British Transport Police to highlight how criminal ‘County Lines’ gangs target young people and exploit them to carry cash, drugs and weapons.The campaign aims to raise awareness of County Lines, which is when criminals expand their drug networks to Scottish cities and towns, bringing serious criminal behaviour such as violence, exploitation and abuse.The term County Lines refers to the use of a single telephone number to order illegal drugs, operated from outside the local area.This is having a massive impact on Scotland’s towns and cities and also on vulnerable young people and adults who are being exploited. Young people often transport cash and drugs all over the country, so that the criminals behind them can remain detached and are less likely to be caught.Many travel by public transport, which is why Network Rail has pledged their support by raising awareness of the problem and are encouraging staff and passengers to become familiar with the signs of exploitation.The gangs often set up a base in a rural area for a short time, taking over the home of a vulnerable person by ‘cuckooing’ and use adults and children to act as drug runners.Law enforcement across the UK, including here in Scotland, has made significant arrests of people involved in this type of activity. Many vulnerable adults and children who have been coerced into these activities have been safeguarded.
Campaign aims to clamp down on County Lines gangs operating on railways
The E.coli outbreak has been linked to a nursery (Alamy/PA)
Five cases of E.coli confirmed in South Lanarkshire
MPs are taking their oaths after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Death certificate reveals time Queen died and cause

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
3
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
4
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
5
Zoe Matheson.
Charity set up in memory of much-loved Tayside teenager to provide free musical instruments
6
A young Lindsay Bruce and a copy of the Little Red Riding Hood book
LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired…
7
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
8
Mark Hacon-Deavin was stabbed to death in Glenrothes.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’
9
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Robert Healey has been awarded a courier gold star for his personal achievements and journey at Monifieth High School Picture shows; Robert Healey. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/09/2022
Gold Star awarded to Robert Healey in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High…
10
Emma struggled with the idea of losing her hair.
Dundee woman reveals shock leukaemia diagnosis – and says it won’t stop her dancing
4

More from The Courier

Glenn Middleton was a Scottish Cup final star with St Johnstone.
Signing Dundee United star Glenn Middleton for 3rd time wasn’t option for St Johnstone,…
Mark Docherty tussles with Lyndon Dykes, then of Livingston, in his last spell at Forfar.
Forfar Athletic re-sign veteran on loan from FC Edinburgh
Conservative MSP Maurice Golden.
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts 'indefensible' Liz Truss budget
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. To go with piece on two Perthshire teen's participation in IFA World Championships Picture shows; Jack Keast with the under 17s 3rd place trophy and Sam Currie with the under 21s 2nd place trophy from the IFA World Championships.. N/A. Supplied by Gordon Currie. Date; Unknown
Perth duo hail 'fantastic experience' at Futsal World Championships
Aaron Comrie has played at right-back and centre-back this season.
Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie reveals James McPake instils 'non-negotiable' standards which 'have paid off'

Editor's Picks