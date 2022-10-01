Woman, 69, left ‘traumatised’ after being robbed in her home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Woman, 69, left ‘traumatised’ after being robbed in her home

By Press Association
October 1 2022, 3.37pm
Police are appealing for information about the incident (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are appealing for information about the incident (David Cheskin/PA)

A woman has been left “devastated and traumatised” after two men in balaclavas broke into her home and held her there while they stole belongings worth thousands of pounds.

The incident happened at a house in Glamis Avenue in Elderslie, Renfrewshire, at around 1.15pm on Friday September 30.

The two men wearing balaclavas broke in while the 69-year-old woman was there and ransacked the house, stealing property valued in the thousands of pounds.

Police said the woman was not injured.

Officers are appealing for information about the incident and are keen to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles in the area around that time.

Detective Sergeant Jason Buxton said: “This was a horrendous ordeal on a woman who was in her own home and robbed of her personal belongings and property.

“She has been left devastated and traumatised as a result of this incident.”

“We’re appealing for anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious, or has any information – in particular about any suspicious vehicles, a dark blue possibly 4×4 vehicle which may have been captured on CCTV or dashcam footage – to please come forward.

“You can call police on 101, quoting incident 1699 of 30 September, 2022. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

One of the men was wearing a balaclava covering his whole face, a grey baseball or skip cap, grey tracksuit bottoms and a top.

He was wearing grey and red gloves similar to gardening gloves and is described as tall and well-built or stocky.

The second man was smaller and thinner and also had on a balaclava and a black baseball cap.

He was wearing dark clothing and a pair of dark gloves.

Chief Inspector Paul Cameron said: “We are aware of the impact an incident like this can have in the community and we will be carrying out focused and highly visible patrols in the area in the coming days.

“I would urge anyone with concerns to speak to one of our officers or to call 101.”

