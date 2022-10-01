Celebrity chef Tony Singh backs organ donation campaign in tribute to friend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Celebrity chef Tony Singh backs organ donation campaign in tribute to friend

By Press Association
October 2 2022, 12.04am
Ben Dodson died aged 31 after a motorbike accident (NHS Golden Jubilee/PA)
Ben Dodson died aged 31 after a motorbike accident (NHS Golden Jubilee/PA)

Celebrity chef Tony Singh has paid tribute to a friend who died aged 31 following a motorbike accident – after carrying a donor card since the age of seven – as part of NHS Golden Jubilee’s support for organ and tissue donor week.

Chef Ben Dodson, who died in 2017, lived in Edinburgh and was well known in the hospitality industry.

Mr Dodson’s family said they wanted to “absolutely honour his wishes” to donate his organs after his death.

Ben Dodson died aged 31 after a motorcycle accident and donated his organs (NHS Golden Jubilee/PA)

Every year, Organ and Tissue Donation Week raises awareness of the importance of making organ donation decisions known, as well as paying tribute to organ donors and families who have given the gift of life to others.

Mr Dodson’s mother, Kari, said the whole family is now on the organ donor register.

She said: “Ben had carried the organ donor card since he was seven and we absolutely wanted to honour his wishes because we always knew what his wishes were.

“We had gone to the GP surgery and he saw this box of cards and wanted to know what they were for so I explained it to him and he said, ‘right, can I have one of those mum?’, and that was it! We filled in the form and he carried the card with him ever since. All his life.

Ben Dodson with his mother, Kari, who said all members of her family are now on the donor register (NHS Golden Jubilee/PA)

Mr Dodson had been in intensive care for six days before doctors told the family there was “no hope of recovery”.

Mrs Dodson added: “Immediately we all started talking about organ donation once we knew Ben wasn’t going to survive. It’s not an easy conversation to have because you know he’s going to die, but it was easy in the respect that we knew exactly what his wishes were. Ben made that decision for us.

“Our whole family is on the organ donation register, we all support it.”

Mr Singh, who worked with Mr Dodson, said he was a “total superstar”.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Chef Tony Singh has backed calls to sign up to be an organ donor (John Stillwell/PA)

“He was quick to smile and make others laugh, a real force behind the bar.

“It was a great privilege to have him on my team. When he died, we were absolutely devastated. He was so young and taken far too early yet he still managed to give life to others.

“That’s why I believe organ donation is so important. Even in the darkest of times, life can still be preserved.

“The compassion Ben had at seven to decide to be a donor and the strength his family shared in honouring his wishes when he was no longer with us is truly amazing.”

NHS Golden Jubilee in Clydebank is home to Scotland’s only heart transplantation unit, which collaborates with the NHS Blood and Transplant service.

As the annual campaign draws to a close this weekend, Mr Singh urged people to sign up to the organ donation register to ensure families know whether they would like to donate their organs.

