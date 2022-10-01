Citizens Advice Scotland ‘generated £132m for people during last year’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Scotland

Citizens Advice Scotland ‘generated £132m for people during last year’

By Press Association
October 2 2022, 12.04am
Citizens Advice Scotland generated around £132 million for users over the last year (Jacob King/PA)
Citizens Advice Scotland generated around £132 million for users over the last year (Jacob King/PA)

Citizens Advice bureaux (CABs) across Scotland generated more than £132 million for people in the last year, according to new figures.

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) oversees 59 bureaux and say one in six people who sought financial advice from CAB during 2021/22 saw a financial gain, with the average amount equalling £4,200.

The network helped more than 174,500 people across Scotland with almost 640,500 issues, with over 2.4 million users logged in to self-help website Advice in Scotland.

As the cost-of-living crisis intensifies, members of the public have been urged to seek support from their local CAB.

Citizens Advice Scotland chief executive Derek Mitchell said: “The cost-of-living crisis is pushing household budgets to breaking point and it is really easy to feel scared or alone when you see the bills pile up and your income drop.

“What we want people to understand is that help is out there for people from the Citizens Advice network. Our advisers deliver real results, with one in six people seeing a financial gain, the average value of which is over £4,200.

“Last year we helped over 174,000 across the Citizens Advice network with over 2.4 million people checking our online advice pages. You can get advice in a way that suits you, whether that is face to face, over the phone or online.

“We’re for everyone regardless of background and circumstance, and we don’t judge, we just help.

“Things are really tough for people right now, so if you are struggling with bills seek advice and see what help you could get.”

