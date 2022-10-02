Man arrested and charged over alleged armed robbery in Clydebank By Press Association October 2 2022, 3.11pm A 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged armed robbery in Clydebank (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged armed robbery in Clydebank. The incident is alleged to have happened at Clydebank Shopping Centre around 9.10am on Saturday. He has also been charged in connection with another robbery at a supermarket on Queen Margaret Drive in Glasgow which happened around 12.50pm on the same day. The man is expected to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday October 3. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Colleges offer warm spaces and breakfast clubs as cost-of-living concerns grow Campaign aims to help parents keep their children safe from abuse in sport Boy, 10, taken to hospital after being hit by car Man airlifted to hospital in Glasgow after motorcycle crash in Argyll Citizens Advice Scotland ‘generated £132m for people during last year’ Celebrity chef Tony Singh backs organ donation campaign in tribute to friend Woman, 69, left ‘traumatised’ after being robbed in her home Extinction Rebellion activists dressed in rags and chains protest in Edinburgh Hundreds take to streets in Dundee cost of living protest 6 Cricket Scotland making progress after damning report into racism, review finds Most Read 1 Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party 2 Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes’ welcome at City Square celebrations… 3 Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill… 4 Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path 18 5 Dairsie road reopens after car bursts into flames in crash 6 Fife nurse caught drink-driving while five times over legal limit 7 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize money: What the top three will make at St… 8 Man hit by car in Cowdenbeath taken to hospital with serious injuries 9 Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters 4 10 Liam Fox in ‘that’s why we’re bottom’ admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven… More from The Courier Tony Watt: Dundee United will NOT get relegated Grace Petrie, the artist who connects Dunhill Links: Dundee-based Fifer Connor Syme continues to progress as he zeroes in on… Dunhill Links: Ryan Fox inspired by the memory of his late friend Shane Warne… Dundee star Eilish McColgan reveals European 10km record won’t be official until she passes… Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes' welcome at City Square celebrations… Editor's Picks Guy Hawksford obituary: ‘Hero’ Kinross High teacher who survived 2004 tsunami Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes’ welcome at City Square celebrations marking Commonwealth Games glory Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill fireworks display Angus businesswoman urges aspiring entrepreneurs to ‘keep at it’ Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters Cortachy Church plays host to Black Watch for poignant re-dedication of Angus association’s regimental standard Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late mum Winston Churchill: Has his ‘antagonism’ with Dundee been misrepresented? ‘The plane shook the house’: Father’s St Andrews Home Guard role recalled by retired joiner