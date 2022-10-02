Man arrested and charged over alleged armed robbery in Clydebank

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged armed robbery in Clydebank.

The incident is alleged to have happened at Clydebank Shopping Centre around 9.10am on Saturday.

He has also been charged in connection with another robbery at a supermarket on Queen Margaret Drive in Glasgow which happened around 12.50pm on the same day.

The man is expected to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday October 3.