Boy, 10, taken to hospital after being hit by car

A 10-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a car.

The incident happened on Dumbarton Road in Glasgow at around 11.40am on Sunday.

Police said the child was taken by ambulance to the city’s Royal Hospital for Children.

The road was closed for a time while emergency services dealt with the incident but later reopened.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 11.40am on Sunday, 2 October, police were called to a report of a boy struck by a car on Dumbarton Road, Glasgow.

“Officers attended and the 10-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children.”