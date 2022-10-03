People more likely to be frail in old age if they live in poorer areas – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
People more likely to be frail in old age if they live in poorer areas – study

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 12.04am
Researchers from the University of Edinburgh looked at frailty in old age (Joe Giddens/PA)
Those who spend part of their lives living in poor neighbourhoods are more likely to be frail in old age, a study has suggested.

Living in deprived areas after the age of 40 leads to greater frailty in both men and women, researchers from the University of Edinburgh said, while boys who live in poor neighbourhoods are more likely to be frail in later life as men.

Professor Jamie Pearce, of the university’s School of GeoSciences, said: “The findings of our research show that the types of places we live throughout our lives impacts on our health much later in life, including our level of frailty in older age.

“Identifying why living in a socially disadvantaged neighbourhood at different points during life translates into worse health outcomes offers an opportunity to enhance healthy ageing and reduce inequalities.”

Researchers said until now the long-term effect that living in poor neighbourhoods had on frailty – a condition which can make older people feel weak and reduce their ability to recovery from illness or injury – was poorly understood.

The university team, led by the school’s Dr Gergo Baranyi, found that the more time men spent living in deprived areas during their childhood and mid-to-late adulthood, the greater the chances they would be frail by age 70.

And women living in poorer neighbourhoods in mid-to-late adulthood were more likely to become frailer more quickly after the age of 70, compared with women living in more affluent areas.

The study, published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, used data from the Lothian Birth Cohort of 1936, a cohort of people born in 1936 and followed up with the aim of understanding how health, brains and thinking skills change throughout life.

Researchers examined data from 323 participants, and used statistical modelling to examine the links between where they lived, frailty and the speed at which their health declined.

