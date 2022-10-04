Tyres deflated on around 60 SUVs in Edinburgh overnight, campaigners claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Tyres deflated on around 60 SUVs in Edinburgh overnight, campaigners claim

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 8.07am
The Tyre Extinguishers campaign group targeted 60 vehicles in Edinburgh in what is understood to be its eighth action in the Scottish capital
The Tyre Extinguishers campaign group targeted 60 vehicles in Edinburgh in what is understood to be its eighth action in the Scottish capital (Tyre Extinguishers/PA)

Around 60 sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in Edinburgh had their tyres deflated overnight as part of a targeted campaign.

The Tyre Extinguishers said the vehicles were “made safe” in the Marchmont and Bruntsfield areas of the city overnight on Monday.

Activists said the areas have good public transport and as a result there is no need to own an SUV.

It is the eighth such action in the Scottish capital and groups are now active around the world.

A spokesman for the group said the vehicles are “a climate disaster”, adding: “The Tyre Extinguishers want to see bans on SUVs in urban areas, pollution levies to tax SUVs out of existence, and massive investment in free, comprehensive public transport.

“But until politicians make this a reality, Tyre Extinguishers action will continue.”

