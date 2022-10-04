Police confirm further sighting of man missing from Skye

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have reported a further sighting of a man who has been missing from Skye for more than one week.

Harry Macdonald, 59, was reported missing on Monday September 26, after going for a walk.

Following a previous appeal, a sighting of Mr Macdonald was reported in the Peinmore area near Portree on the island at around 4.30pm on Monday September 19.

Mr Macdonald was last seen on Sunday September 18 after leaving his dog with a family member, which is said to be out of character for him.

Police Scotland are re-appealing for information to help trace him.

He is described as white, 6ft 2in, with white/grey receding hair and dark bushy eyebrows.

When last seen he was wearing a navy blue hooded top, blue jeans, black walking boots and a red sports watch.

Chief Inspector Alasdair MacLeod said: “As time passes we are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Harry. We are carrying out extensive searches and reviewing CCTV in an effort to find him. We have had a sighting of him in the Peinmore area on Monday September 19 2022.

“I would ask residents in the Portree area to check their sheds and outbuildings for any signs that he may have taken shelter there.

“I would also ask motorists to check their dash-cam footage if you were travelling between Portree and the junction into Peinmore between 4.45pm on Sunday September 18 and 4.55pm on Monday September 19. You may have captured something that could assist our investigation.”