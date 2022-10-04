Class at Scottish primary school told to stay at home amid E.coli outbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Class at Scottish primary school told to stay at home amid E.coli outbreak

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 6.34pm
(Centres for Disease Control and Prevention/PA)
(Centres for Disease Control and Prevention/PA)

Children in a class at a Biggar primary school have been told to stay at home after an E.coli outbreak grew to double digits.

Ten cases of the bacterial infection have been detected in the town and the primary one/two class at Tinto Primary School have been told to stay at home because of the outbreak, NHS Lanarkshire said.

Dr Alison Smith-Palmer, chairwoman of the incident management team and public health consultant at the NHS board, said the decision was “one control measure we are taking to prevent further spread”.

“We have written to parents, carers and staff to provide the most up-to-date information and ongoing health advice,” she said.

“We appreciate that this will be an anxious time for those who are directly affected by the infection as well as the whole school community.

“We have encouraged parents to keep their children away from other children and those at higher risk until their negative results have been received.”

Health officials started investigations in the town last week after an outbreak at a nursery, which the health board did not name, having seen four people infected and a fifth having close links to one of the other cases.

Symptoms of E.coli 0157 include mild loose stools to severe bloody diarrhoea. The most severe symptoms can lead to blood poisoning and kidney failure.

NHS Lanarkshire, Public Health Scotland and South Lanarkshire Council are continuing to investigate these cases and potential sources.

Those who have been affected are not currently attending the school or nursery, NHS Lanarkshire said, and have submitted samples for testing.

Dr Smith-Palmer said the health board was asking people to be “alert for any symptoms they, or a child they look after, may have”.

“Anyone who has developed symptoms of E.coli infection should seek medical attention as specific tests are required to diagnose the infection which can mimic other illnesses,” she said.

“Anyone who develops symptoms should contact their GP practice or NHS24 on 111 when the GP practice is closed. This is crucial to help contain the infection and stop its spread within the community.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Thieves have been targeting Vauxhall Corsas in Fife.
Is Brexit to blame for spate of car bonnet thefts in Fife?
A 32-year-old man has been charged.
Woman taken to hospital after crash closes A90 at Laurencekirk
Charlie Williamson and daughter-in-law Donna on a visit to the military tattoo in Edinburgh in 2014.
Charlie Williamson obituary: Popular Highlander who made Montrose his family home
Family handout of Harry Macdonald, 59, has been missing from Skye for over two weeks (Police Scotland/PA)
Police confirm further sighting of man missing from Skye
Scottish retailers could be losing up to £40 million from not promoting St Andrew’s Day as a key calendar date (David Cheskin/PA)
Hospitality ‘missing out’ on £40m by not capitalising on St Andrew’s Day
The Tyre Extinguishers campaign group targeted 60 vehicles in Edinburgh in what is understood to be its eighth action in the Scottish capital (Tyre Extinguishers/PA)
Tyres deflated on around 60 SUVs in Edinburgh overnight, campaigners claim
Researchers from the University of Edinburgh looked at frailty in old age (Joe Giddens/PA)
People more likely to be frail in old age if they live in poorer…
Scots are being urged to become ‘squirrel spotters’ (Danny Lawson/PA)
Scots urged to help ‘iconic’ species by being squirrel spotters
Police are appealing for information (David Cheskin/PA)
Cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in East Lothian
NHS Tayside visiting
Are NHS staff in Tayside and Fife set to strike as winter hits?

Most Read

1
A 13-year-old boy was attacked near the North East Campus.
Boy, 13, attacked near Dundee school by teens who ‘hunted him down like pack…
2
Both of Broughty Ferry's RNLI lifeboats were launched.
Two women rescued from River Tay near Discovery Point in Dundee
3
A 32-year-old man has been charged.
Woman taken to hospital after crash closes A90 at Laurencekirk
4
Rob Beaton and Tracey Horton, owners of Culdees Castle.
Couple spending millions on Perthshire castle restoration to star in TV show
5
The eye care company in the city centre was graded 'exceptional'. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee opticians graded ‘exceptional’ by health inspectors
4
6
Asghar will stand trial in December at Dundee's JP court.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar to stand trial on speeding charge
7
King Charles wore a kilt as he met crowds in Dunfermline.
Hundreds greet King Charles in Dunfermline as crowds boo Nicola Sturgeon
8
Smiddy Cottage. Image: Remax
Inside £950k luxury eco home near Dundee that has 70 solar panels and swimming…
9
Dylan Flockhart.
Rampage on Fife bus led to rooftop siege
10
Fife Provost Jim Leishman alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Dunfermline.
King Charles jokes Dunfermline legend Jim Leishman should be next England manager

More from The Courier

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews is also being extended.
R&A buy St Andrews land to create purpose-built staff base
Mark Stephen with the engine-less helicopter. Image: Gareth Jennings.
Buy a helicopter in Montrose for £20,000 - but it has no engine
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
Dunfermline quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player
(Centres for Disease Control and Prevention/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Directors' car dramas
Illustration of swimmers in lanes swimming lengths
Here's how Dundee compares to other areas for public lane swimming hours since Olympia…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Nucore Group acquires M&M Services, of Aberdeen Picture shows; Nucore Group operations. don't know. Supplied by Big Partnership Date; Unknown
Dundee engineering firm Nucore Group expands through acquisition

Editor's Picks