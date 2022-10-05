Motorcyclist, 28, killed in crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorcyclist has died after his vehicle left the road in Fife.

The man was riding a green and blue Kawasaki ZX9 from the direction of Leven towards Elie on the A917 when the incident happened at around 9.50pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended but the 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was riding with a second man on a black and yellow Suzuki scrambler-style motorcycle.

The second motorcyclist was not involved in the crash and was not injured.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Sergeant Colin Morrison of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man involved in this incident.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances and would urge anyone who has any information to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either of the vehicles on the road, or who may have dashcam footage from the area.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3441 of October 4.”

The road was closed for investigations following the incident but reopened at around 3.45am on Wednesday.