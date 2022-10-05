Motorcyclist, 28, killed in crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Motorcyclist, 28, killed in crash

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 9.38am
Police are investigating the crash (PA)
Police are investigating the crash (PA)

A motorcyclist has died after his vehicle left the road in Fife.

The man was riding a green and blue Kawasaki ZX9 from the direction of Leven towards Elie on the A917 when the incident happened at around 9.50pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended but the 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was riding with a second man on a black and yellow Suzuki scrambler-style motorcycle.

The second motorcyclist was not involved in the crash and was not injured.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Sergeant Colin Morrison of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man involved in this incident.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances and would urge anyone who has any information to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either of the vehicles on the road, or who may have dashcam footage from the area.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3441 of October 4.”

The road was closed for investigations following the incident but reopened at around 3.45am on Wednesday.

