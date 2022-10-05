Fire service warns of risks as Scots turn to alternative ways of heating homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Fire service warns of risks as Scots turn to alternative ways of heating homes

By Press Association
October 5 2022, 1.00pm
Fire chiefs have warned of the risks of using alternative means of heating homes (Peter Byrne/PA)
Fire chiefs have warned of the risks of using alternative means of heating homes (Peter Byrne/PA)

Fire chiefs have warned Scots could “inadvertently” put themselves in danger as they turn to alternative methods of heating their homes amid the rising cost of living.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) warned householders may be at risk of accidental fires and carbon monoxide poisoning due to changing behaviours.

Officers have given their backing to the National Fire Chiefs Council’s Stay Fire Safe campaign, which aims to provide advice on hazards associated with portable heaters, electric blankets, wood-burning stoves and candles.

Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Alastair Perry, head of prevention and protection at SFRS, said fuel poverty and the rising cost of living are real concerns for the service.

He said: “We anticipate seeing a change in behaviours at home as people try to cope with rising costs.

Firefighter hoses
The fire service warned alternative methods of heating could put lives at risk (PA)

“We want to ensure that people are aware of potential dangers and keep themselves and their loved ones safe at home.

“People could inadvertently be putting themselves at risk from fire and the deadly effects of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

Mr Perry warned people not to use camping stoves or barbecues indoors and use the correct fuels for woodburning stoves and open fires.

He added: “Be aware of potentially fatal carbon monoxide poisoning if using old or unfamiliar heaters.

“We will be providing information as we continue to work with our partners and engage with our communities to help keep them safe from accidental fires.

“We also remind people of our Make the Call campaign and to look out for others. If you know someone who is over 50 and smokes, and who has either mobility issues or used medical oxygen or lives alone, please arrange a home fire safety visit on their behalf.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

The report looked into retailer and consumer behaviour (PA)
Click and collect worth more than £2.5bn to Scottish economy, report finds
More people are in hospital with Covid in Scotland (Peter Byrne/PA)
Number of people in hospital with Covid increases 12% in a week
The study found a link with the game and diseases like MND (PA)
Rugby authorities urged to cut out contact training to reduce risk of MND
Police are investigating the crash (PA)
Motorcyclist, 28, killed in crash
The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage on offer is edging closer to 6% (Jane Barlow/PA)
Number of homeowners seeking mortgage advice soars by 277%, charity says
(Centres for Disease Control and Prevention/PA)
Class at Scottish primary school told to stay at home amid E.coli outbreak
Thieves have been targeting Vauxhall Corsas in Fife.
Is Brexit to blame for spate of car bonnet thefts in Fife?
A 32-year-old man has been charged.
Woman taken to hospital after crash closes A90 at Laurencekirk
Charlie Williamson and daughter-in-law Donna on a visit to the military tattoo in Edinburgh in 2014.
Charlie Williamson obituary: Popular Highlander who made Montrose his family home
Family handout of Harry Macdonald, 59, has been missing from Skye for over two weeks (Police Scotland/PA)
Police confirm further sighting of man missing from Skye

Most Read

1
Three women who are speaking about abuse they suffered at Fornethy House residential school in Angus
Abused as children while on holiday in Angus. Now these women want justice
2
Warout Road in Glenrothes. Image: Google Maps.
Young girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes
3
Bins were used to smash windows.
21 windows smashed in ‘horrendous’ vandalism at Dundee school
4
Gordon Brown pictured at Edinburgh University in 1975.
The truth about Gordon Brown and Kirkcaldy High School after Liz Truss’s claim in…
5
Former Dundee midfielder Jay Chapman (Image: SNS)
Dundee and Jay Chapman: The strange saga of a signing gone wrong
6
Lee McPherson.
Dundee predator plied child with drugs before repeatedly raping her
7
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…
8
Without a specialised No.6, Craig Sibbald is arguably United's most combative midfielder (Image:SNS)
Liam Fox discusses ‘unfortunate’ Craig Sibbald amid Dundee United midfield conundrum
9
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Steve Finan V&A column Picture shows; Steve Finan V&A column. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/10/2022
STEVE FINAN: V&A Dundee’s problem is it isn’t ‘Dundee’ enough
6
10
Arnaud Djoum was a fans' favourite at Hearts. Image: SNS.
Dundee United hand trial to former Hearts star Arnaud Djoum

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson disappointed he didn't get a fightback at Kilmarnock
Longhaugh Road is closed due to a burst water main. Image Gareth Jennings.
Emergency overnight repairs at busy Dundee street as burst water main leaving huge crack…
The Courier/Evening Tele, Cr0038725, News, Poppy Watson story, a cost of living protest held by Unite Dundee. Picture shows; general views of the protest making its way through the city centre today. Saturday 1st october, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
KEZIA DUGDALE: Bricks and mortar are more prison than home for those struggling to…
Dylan Easton in action versus Inverness.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player
Fire chiefs have warned of the risks of using alternative means of heating homes (Peter Byrne/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Halloween horror sentencing delay
Diane Robertson with her childhood footballing memories.
Diane Robertson: Mum of ex-Dundee and United star Scott to receive Scotland cap 50…

Editor's Picks