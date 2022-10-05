Number of people in hospital with Covid increases 12% in a week By Press Association October 5 2022, 2.13pm More people are in hospital with Covid in Scotland (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 increased by 12% last week, according to the latest figures. In the week ending October 2 there were on average 744 patients in hospital with coronavirus, up from 664 the previous week, Public Health Scotland (PHS) data shows. There was also a rise in admissions to intensive care units with a laboratory confirmed test of Covid-19, with 19 in the week to Sunday – up eight on the week before. Out now – our latest #COVID19 weekly statistical report for Scotland:➡️ https://t.co/ScvN3rqEnL pic.twitter.com/48vXdZKaGl— Public Health Scotland (@P_H_S_Official) October 5, 2022 The PHS report states that “following a fall in cases since mid-July, the average number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 has been increasing slightly in recent weeks”. In the week to Sunday there were 206 new Covid-19 admissions to hospital, according to provisional figures, with no data available for three NHS boards. Of the 414,819 people vaccinated for Covid-19 as part of the winter 2022 vaccination programme by the week ending October 2, PHS data shows 93.9% were vaccinated for flu at the same appointment. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Fire service warns of risks as Scots turn to alternative ways of heating homes Rugby authorities urged to cut out contact training to reduce risk of MND Motorcyclist, 28, killed in crash Number of homeowners seeking mortgage advice soars by 277%, charity says Class at Scottish primary school told to stay at home amid E.coli outbreak Is Brexit to blame for spate of car bonnet thefts in Fife? Woman taken to hospital after crash closes A90 at Laurencekirk Charlie Williamson obituary: Popular Highlander who made Montrose his family home Police confirm further sighting of man missing from Skye Hospitality ‘missing out’ on £40m by not capitalising on St Andrew’s Day Most Read 1 Abused as children while on holiday in Angus. Now these women want justice 2 Woman hit by car in Glenrothes 3 21 windows smashed in ‘horrendous’ vandalism at Dundee school 4 The truth about Gordon Brown and Kirkcaldy High School after Liz Truss’s claim in… 5 Dundee and Jay Chapman: The strange saga of a signing gone wrong 6 Dundee predator plied child with drugs before repeatedly raping her 7 Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board… 8 Liam Fox discusses ‘unfortunate’ Craig Sibbald amid Dundee United midfield conundrum 9 STEVE FINAN: V&A Dundee’s problem is it isn’t ‘Dundee’ enough 4 10 Dundee United hand trial to former Hearts star Arnaud Djoum More from The Courier KEZIA DUGDALE: Bricks and mortar are more prison than home for those struggling to… Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player Wednesday court round-up — Halloween horror sentencing delay Diane Robertson: Mum of ex-Dundee and United star Scott to receive Scotland cap 50… Midweek meal: A mushroom broth that is 'good for the health and soul' Too Good To Go: What did I think of Chocolate and Love in Glenrothes'… Editor's Picks Abused as children while on holiday in Angus. Now these women want justice The truth about Gordon Brown and Kirkcaldy High School after Liz Truss’s claim in Tory speech Diane Robertson: Mum of ex-Dundee and United star Scott to receive Scotland cap 50 years after historic match Dundee and Jay Chapman: The strange saga of a signing gone wrong Dundee SNP activists push for radical land ownership cap 21 windows smashed in ‘horrendous’ vandalism at Dundee school THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Rugby must face its brain injury crisis and make fundamental change From Fortnite to FIFA: Scotland’s first gaming van created by Broughty Ferry dad When will school holiday payments for low income families be made by local councils? VIDEO: Watch pioneering Angus medical delivery drone on a trial flight from Stracathro to Dundee