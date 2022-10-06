Final push for donations to install Nelson Mandela statue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Final push for donations to install Nelson Mandela statue

By Press Association
October 6 2022, 5.10pm
A final push to raise the remaining £20,000 for a statue of Nelson Mandela to be erected in Glasgow has been launched amid Black History Month this October (Johnny Green/PA)
A final push to raise the remaining £20,000 for a statue of Nelson Mandela to be erected in Glasgow has been launched amid Black History Month this October (Johnny Green/PA)

A final call for donations to go towards building a statue of Nelson Mandela in Scotland’s biggest city has been made to tie in with the anniversary of his visit to the country almost 30 years ago.

The Nelson Mandela Scottish Memorial Foundation (NMSMF) has so far raised £130,000 for the £150,000 statue.

The foundation has now launched a crowdfunder – Scotland’s Mandela Statue – Make It Happen – to run during Black History Month in October in the hope of raising the remaining £20,000.

A large granite block has been sourced from South Africa and it will be finished in Aberdeenshire to create the plinth for the statue, which will be sited in Glasgow’s Nelson Mandela Place.

Planning permission has been received and trial trenches will be dug during October to check for any underground services not discovered by earlier radar surveys.

When the remaining money is raised, a competition to design the sculpture will be launched, the foundation said.

The appeal ties in with the former South African president’s trip to Glasgow on October 9, 1993 during which he received the freedom of the city.

Glasgow was the first in the world to grant Mandela this honour in 1981 while he was still incarcerated on Robben Island.

Eight other UK local authorities then followed suit in awarding him the freedom of their cities prior to his release from an apartheid prison after 27 years.

These were Aberdeen, Dundee, and Midlothian district in Scotland; Newcastle, Sheffield, Hull and the London borough of Greenwich in England; and Islwyn in Wales.

Representatives from all those places came to Glasgow in October 1993 to present Mandela with their freedoms at a special ceremony in the City Chambers.

Afterwards, Mandela addressed a crowd of 15,000 in George Square.

Nelson Mandela
Nelson Mandela visited Glasgow in October 1993 (PA)

Brian Filling, chairman of the foundation, said: “A permanent memorial to Nelson Mandela in Scotland will remind Scots and visitors of the proud history of solidarity with the struggle against apartheid and will also educate future generations on the need to stand up against racism and injustice whenever and wherever it rears its ugly head.

“That history of solidarity saw huge support from Scotland and its anti-apartheid movement with practical help, boycotts, campaigning, a year-long picket of the South African Consulate, the renaming of the consulate’s address as Nelson Mandela Place, and the 30,000 strong freedom march from Glasgow Green to London.

“We are within sight of creating the statue thanks to the support of many individuals and organisations and with this final push we will make it a reality.”

The crowdfunder has already received many endorsements and pledges of support, including from Glasgow Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren.

She said: “It is a great pleasure to support the Scottish Nelson Mandela Memorial campaign.

“I’m told the great man, who went on to become South Africa’s first black president, never forgot the support Glaswegians showed him during his incarceration.

“Even after his sad death in 2013, the city’s links with his family live on. Indeed, it was an honour for Glasgow to welcome his granddaughter Tukwini to his birthday celebrations here during the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Nelson Mandela
Nelson Mandela dancing on stage during a freedom rally in Glasgow in 1993 after he received the freedom of the city (PA)

“No-one who lived through those historic times will forget the name Nelson Mandela and I believe a statue is a fitting tribute to ensure the Noble Peace Prize winner and all he stood for are forever remembered in Scotland.”

Marah Louw, a patron of NMSMF and supporter of its statue campaign, spoke about the time she danced with Mandela during his visit to Glasgow.

“My unforgettable highlight of all highlights was in 1993, when Brian Filling invited me to come to Scotland and perform at the prestigious event where Nelson Mandela received the freedom of Britain, in George Square, in Glasgow,” she wrote.

“I was pinching myself and sincerely humbled and overwhelmed for another opportunity to meet Tata Madiba, my president.

“It is an honour and privilege to participate in the drive to build this statue in honour of the great African statesman Nelson Mandela in Glasgow.”

Lord Paul Boateng, the UKs first black cabinet minister and a former High Commissioner to South Africa, pledged his support for the crowdfunder.

“The relationship between the peoples of Scotland and of Africa was critical in overcoming the monumental evil of racism through Scotland’s support for the work of the anti-apartheid movement,” he said.

“This statue will be a reminder not just of the struggle against racism but of the need for eternal vigilance against all forms of injustice and the continuing need for the activism and sacrifice that Nelson Mandela embodied.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

A 91-year-old man has died and an 18-month-old boy is in hospital following a crash on the A90 in the north-east of Scotland (David Cheskin/PA)
Man, 91, dies and 18-month-old baby in hospital following crash
Police have launched a murder investigation after a 36-year-old man was found seriously injured in Glasgow, and was later pronounced dead in hospital (David Cheskin/PA)
Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Glasgow
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union ‘overwhelmingly’ turned down the latest pay rise implemented by the newly-nationalised firm after talks on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)
ScotRail strikes set to go ahead after union rejects ‘kick-in-the-teeth’ offer
Police Scotland staff will receive a blanket 5% pay increase backdated to April last year after discussions between the force and union chiefs (David Cheskin/PA)
Police Scotland staff given blanket 5% pay rise after deal made
Eight crew members were rescued (HM Coastguard/PA)
Eight rescued at sea after fishing boat sinks following collision
The ONS says 204,000 people in Scotland are now living with long Covid (Peter Byrne/PA)
More Scots with long Covid than residents in Aberdeen, figures show
An RAF Typhoon aircraft and Royal Navy frigate in action on the North Sea.
Here's why warships and military jets are heading for the North Sea this week
Ryan Bayne died following the crash (Police Scotland/PA)
Family ‘devastated’ after motorcyclist killed in crash
The report looked into retailer and consumer behaviour (PA)
Click and collect worth more than £2.5bn to Scottish economy, report finds
More people are in hospital with Covid in Scotland (Peter Byrne/PA)
Number of people in hospital with Covid increases 12% in a week

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Maria Mills. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 05/10/2022
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys
2
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A new ?6 million building in Dundee's Murraygate has been unveiled to the public Picture shows; The newly constructed building on Dundee's Murraygate. Murraygate, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 06/10/2022
Tesco Murraygate: £6 million housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down
2
3
Repairs to the burst water main on Longhaugh Road. Image: Scottish Water.
Thousands of Dundee residents affected by burst water main
2
4
StARLink campaigners Jane Ann Liston and Dr Clive Sneddon
St Andrews railway bid stalls over ‘disgraceful’ unpaid bill
5
Ryan Bayne, 28, died on the A917 near Elie. Image: Police Scotland.
Family speak of ‘tragic loss’ after death of Fife biker Ryan, 28
6
Nisbet scored 23 Championship goals under Crawford. Image: SNS
Dundee United eye Kevin Nisbet effect under new management team
7
Arnaud Djoum training with Hearts. Image: SNS
Liam Fox confirms Arnaud Djoum Dundee United trial: ‘He fits the profile’
8
Jenni Liandu runs Dundee business The Calligraphy Box. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Dundee businesswoman slams energy provider for price hike despite ‘fixed’ contract
9
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee ‘have to learn quickly’ warns boss Gary Bowyer as he reveals outcome of…
10
David Phillips, Xplore Dundee director and general manager.
Xplore Dundee chief on why he’s ‘optimistic’ about cancellations after recruitment issues

More from The Courier

James McPake
James McPake reveals why he brought Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Robbie Mahon to Dunfermline
The A9 is closed in both directions near Dunkeld due to a crash. Image: Google Maps.
A9 closed in both directions due to serious crash involving a car and a…
The Robert Burns statue in Dundee.
Dundee Burns Club elects new officials at 159th AGM
Dundee mum Nicole Reid hugging daughter Lucy, aged 6.
Dundee mum Nicole hopes funded school age childcare will address 'absolute nightmare' for parents
Dunfermline manager James McPake
James McPake sets out Paul Allan return timeline as three Dunfermline players shake off…
A final push to raise the remaining £20,000 for a statue of Nelson Mandela to be erected in Glasgow has been launched amid Black History Month this October (Johnny Green/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Dundee paedophiles and police pursuit
Ian Murray is pleased with how is squad is shaping up.
Ian Murray on why third Cove match will be different with Raith Rovers squad…
Perth College Graduation Left to right: Owen Turnbull, Grace Carson, Alan McDonald, Regan mcNulty and Jamie Ferrier with Music Business BA
Perth College UHI graduates enjoy in-person celebrations for first time in three years
The 77 bus passes along the B946 in Newport. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Relief as deal done to save Newport-on-Tay bus service
image shows the Stone of Destiny bathed in the blue and white light of a saltire-shaped stained glass window.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: The Stone of Destiny is dead to me - so what will…

Editor's Picks