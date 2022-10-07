Man, 45, charged in connection with crash in Moray

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a two-vehicle crash in Moray.

The collision occurred around 3.30pm on Thursday October 6 on the A95 near Marypark.

It involved a grey Volvo S90 and an orange KTM motorcycle.

The 21-year-old motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance. There were no other injuries.

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal and the man will appear at the sheriff court at a later date.