Reward of £20,000 offered as police renew appeal over 2002 murder

By Press Association
October 7 2022, 12.18pm
Police are reappealing for information on the murder of Darren Birt in 2002 (Police Scotland/PA)
Police are reappealing for information on the murder of Darren Birt in 2002 (Police Scotland/PA)

A £20,000 reward is being offered as police issue a renewed appeal for information about the murder of a 22-year-old man two decades ago.

Darren Birt was found lying in the road on Calvay Place, Glasgow, with serious injuries to his body at around 1.30am on Wednesday August 28, 2002.

He had earlier been at a gathering in nearby Burnmouth Road in the Barlanark area of the city where an altercation took place and spilled out on to the street.

He was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary but died a short time later.

Detective Chief Inspector Lynsey Watters, senior investigating officer, appeared on BBC One’s Crimewatch on Friday as part of Police Scotland’s renewed appeal.

The charity Crimestoppers is offering a £20,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible.

The detective said: “Darren was only 22 years old when he was murdered.

“His death undoubtedly had an absolutely devastating impact on his family and it is important we do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.

“At the time of Darren’s murder, the public did assist and come forward with information, but I do believe that there are people still out there with information who, for whatever reason, have not spoken to the police.

“With today’s national television appeal, it is hoped that we may reach these people or jog someone’s memory for a detail that might have seemed insignificant at the time.

“If anyone out there has information that could assist us in getting justice for Darren, I would urge them to pick up the phone – call police via 101, call the programme, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.”

Police have also set up a website that gives members of the public access to a form to send information directly to the Major Investigation Team.

It can be accessed at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT19W06-PO1

