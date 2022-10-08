Police appeal after driver dies in crash By Press Association October 8 2022, 10.06am Police are appealing for information following the fatal crash (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 30-year-old driver has died after a crash in Glasgow in the early hours of Saturday. Police Scotland have launched an appeal for information after the accident at Thornwood roundabout near Dumbarton Road. At around 1.10am, the man’s Mercedes GLC appeared to lose control and left the road. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Sergeant Paul Mellis said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died following this crash. “Our investigation is ongoing and I would appeal to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to contact us. “I would also be keen to obtain any dashcam from motorists who were driving on this road around the time of the crash. “Information can be passed to 101 with reference number 0221 of 8 October.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Majid Haq feeling ‘rare optimism’ about future of Scottish cricket Celtic legend Frank McGarvey has cancer, says family Nine incidents of abuse towards shop workers reported every day, report shows Scotland’s Covid infection levels no longer highest in UK, figures suggest Covid Scotland: Case numbers in Dundee increase by almost 90% 2 Reward of £20,000 offered as police renew appeal over 2002 murder Two killed in A9 crash Man, 45, charged in connection with crash in Moray Scottish retail footfall sees ‘slow improvement’ over summer Man, 91, dies and 18-month-old baby in hospital following crash Most Read 1 ‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times 2 Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire 3 ‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening 4 17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction 5 Dundee City Council ordered to compensate Tim Hortons after holding up city drive-thru 7 6 Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well 7 Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week 8 Taxpayers may foot £470k bill to demolish former Perth pub after council’s planning refusal 9 The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth 10 Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board… More from The Courier Man taken to hospital after crash in Dunfermline Ghost Town: The Perthshire village which disappeared off the map Paul Whitelaw: Daisy May Cooper is on fine form in Am I Being Unreasonable? Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit WALK THIS WAY: Geal-charn Mor near Aviemore Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time for a cheese board, isn't it? Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par… Editor's Picks ‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times Comrie workers forced to live in caravans due to lack of affordable housing Could teacher strikes cause school closures in Tayside and Fife in the winter term? Friday court round-up — Angus biter and iPad anger 17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld Legal training of Dundee councillors questioned as Tim Hortons compensation sum revealed Girl, 10, too scared to walk to school after flasher exposed himself in Kirkcaldy park Listen: Stooshie podcast – John Swinney on SNP conference, A9 improvements and Tory woes VIDEO: Behind the scenes as top chefs reveal how to make dishes served at The Menu Food & Drink Awards