Police appeal after driver dies in crash

A 30-year-old driver has died after a crash in Glasgow in the early hours of Saturday.

Police Scotland have launched an appeal for information after the accident at Thornwood roundabout near Dumbarton Road.

At around 1.10am, the man’s Mercedes GLC appeared to lose control and left the road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Paul Mellis said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died following this crash.

“Our investigation is ongoing and I would appeal to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to contact us.

“I would also be keen to obtain any dashcam from motorists who were driving on this road around the time of the crash.

“Information can be passed to 101 with reference number 0221 of 8 October.”