Police appeal after driver dies in crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Police appeal after driver dies in crash

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 10.06am
Police are appealing for information following the fatal crash (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police are appealing for information following the fatal crash (Joe Giddens/PA)

A 30-year-old driver has died after a crash in Glasgow in the early hours of Saturday.

Police Scotland have launched an appeal for information after the accident at Thornwood roundabout near Dumbarton Road.

At around 1.10am, the man’s Mercedes GLC appeared to lose control and left the road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Paul Mellis said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died following this crash.

“Our investigation is ongoing and I would appeal to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to contact us.

“I would also be keen to obtain any dashcam from motorists who were driving on this road around the time of the crash.

“Information can be passed to 101 with reference number 0221 of 8 October.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Majid Haq said he feels optimism (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Majid Haq feeling ‘rare optimism’ about future of Scottish cricket
Celtic’s Frank McGarvey has been diagnosed with cancer, according to his sons (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic legend Frank McGarvey has cancer, says family
Figures show nine incidents of abuse or assault of shop workers are reported to the police in Scotland every day (PA)
Nine incidents of abuse towards shop workers reported every day, report shows
Latest coronavirus estimates have been published (Danny Lawson/PA)
Scotland’s Covid infection levels no longer highest in UK, figures suggest
What are case numbers like across Tayside and Fife this week? Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Covid Scotland: Case numbers in Dundee increase by almost 90%
2
Police are reappealing for information on the murder of Darren Birt in 2002 (Police Scotland/PA)
Reward of £20,000 offered as police renew appeal over 2002 murder
Two people died in the collision (Joe Giddens/PA)
Two killed in A9 crash
A 45-year-old man has been charged after a crash in Moray on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Man, 45, charged in connection with crash in Moray
Retail footfall shows slow signs of recovery, according to figures from the Scottish Retail Consortium (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish retail footfall sees ‘slow improvement’ over summer
A 91-year-old man has died and an 18-month-old boy is in hospital following a crash on the A90 in the north-east of Scotland (David Cheskin/PA)
Man, 91, dies and 18-month-old baby in hospital following crash

Most Read

1
Dundee airport.
‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
2
Karen Smith was last seen wearing this blue anorak.
Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire
3
Vandals have covered play equipment in paint.
‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening
4
Nick Burns with the Chinese brush pot he auctioned for £51,000. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction
5
Tim Hortons Dundee is under construction.
Dundee City Council ordered to compensate Tim Hortons after holding up city drive-thru
7
6
Police are continuing to appeal for information following the Dronley Woods assault. Picture: Shutterstock
Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well
7
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
8
The former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Taxpayers may foot £470k bill to demolish former Perth pub after council’s planning refusal
9
lunch in perth
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth
10
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…

More from The Courier

The crash took place on Grange Drive in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View.
Man taken to hospital after crash in Dunfermline
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village which disappeared off the map
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Paul Whitelaw: Daisy May Cooper is on fine form in Am I Being Unreasonable?
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing from Aberdeen but is known to visit Dundee and Arbroath.
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
Adam Asghar has taken a new role in England. Image: SNS
Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit
Police are appealing for information following the fatal crash (Joe Giddens/PA)
WALK THIS WAY: Geal-charn Mor near Aviemore
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
Karen Smith was last seen wearing this blue anorak.
Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire
Police are appealing for information following the fatal crash (Joe Giddens/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time for a cheese board, isn't it?
Freeman is determined to give United fans something to smile about. Image: SNS
Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par…

Editor's Picks