Two arrests made over Glasgow man’s death

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 36-year-old man in Glasgow.

Kevin John Kennedy was found with serious injuries in the city’s Cornwall Street South at about 11.30pm on Wednesday.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A murder investigation was then launched by Police Scotland.

Two men, aged 23 and 28, have since been arrested and are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Sharp said: “Our thoughts are with Kevin’s family and we will continue to support them at this difficult time.

“I would like to thank the public for their assistance and support during our enquiries.”