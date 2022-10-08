Two arrests made over Glasgow man’s death By Press Association October 8 2022, 11.41pm Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 36-year-old in Glasgow (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 36-year-old man in Glasgow. Kevin John Kennedy was found with serious injuries in the city’s Cornwall Street South at about 11.30pm on Wednesday. He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A murder investigation was then launched by Police Scotland. Kevin John Kennedy was found seriously injured in a street in Glasgow, and was later pronounced dead in hospital (Police Scotland handout/PA) Two men, aged 23 and 28, have since been arrested and are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday. Detective Chief Inspector Peter Sharp said: “Our thoughts are with Kevin’s family and we will continue to support them at this difficult time. “I would like to thank the public for their assistance and support during our enquiries.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Man remembered for scoring one of the fastest goals in football dies in crash Police appeal after driver dies in crash Majid Haq feeling ‘rare optimism’ about future of Scottish cricket Celtic legend Frank McGarvey has cancer, says family Nine incidents of abuse towards shop workers reported every day, report shows Scotland’s Covid infection levels no longer highest in UK, figures suggest Covid Scotland: Case numbers in Dundee increase by almost 90% 2 Reward of £20,000 offered as police renew appeal over 2002 murder Two killed in A9 crash Man, 45, charged in connection with crash in Moray Most Read 1 Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit 2 Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week 2 3 Watchdog rules patient in Dundee wrongly diagnosed with ‘mallet finger’ 4 ‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening 5 ‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times 6 Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath 7 Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused ‘death and lifelong misery’ to others 8 Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well 9 Scottish Water apology after ‘appalling’ response to Fife sewage leak 10 Legal training of Dundee councillors questioned as Tim Hortons compensation sum revealed 14 More from The Courier Liam Fox celebrates first Dundee United win but reveals 'backwards steps' warning to Tangerines'… Dundee League Cup winner and Hall of Fame striker John Duncan dies at 73… Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as the Tangerines thump… Arbroath boss Dick Campbell hails Bobby Linn 'beauty' as he takes aim at 'stupid'… James McPake: Dunfermline fans deserved a performance and they got it Leo Sayer, still going strong and loving it Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues missed chances at Arbroath as he addresses boos from… Brian Cox: Dundee star hints at possible return to Tayside during DCA visit All the best pictures from new cycling festival at Lochore Meadows in Fife Drey Wright would have been in 'excruciating pain', says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson,… Editor's Picks ‘Raw sewage’ in Loch Leven leaves wildlife bosses ‘extremely concerned’ Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath What is being done to offer laptops or tablets to every schoolchild in Tayside and Fife? Dundee whaling ship captain ‘ignored’ by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties with Arctic Inuits Angus coffee business booming for Rangers star John Souttar and Brechin City’s Euan Spark Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused ‘death and lifelong misery’ to others Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week Ghost Town: The Perthshire village which disappeared off the map St Johnstone verdict: Star man, player ratings and talking points as heroic Saints suffer cruel last gasp defeat to Celtic Man taken to hospital after crash in Dunfermline