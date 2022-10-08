Two arrests made over Glasgow man’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Two arrests made over Glasgow man’s death

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 11.41pm
Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 36-year-old in Glasgow (David Cheskin/PA)
Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 36-year-old in Glasgow (David Cheskin/PA)

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 36-year-old man in Glasgow.

Kevin John Kennedy was found with serious injuries in the city’s Cornwall Street South at about 11.30pm on Wednesday.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A murder investigation was then launched by Police Scotland.

Kevin John Kennedy was found seriously injured in a street in Glasgow, and was later pronounced dead in hospital (Police Scotland handout/PA)

Two men, aged 23 and 28, have since been arrested and are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Sharp said: “Our thoughts are with Kevin’s family and we will continue to support them at this difficult time.

“I would like to thank the public for their assistance and support during our enquiries.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Gavin Stokes died in a crash in Glasgow (Police Scotland/PA)
Man remembered for scoring one of the fastest goals in football dies in crash
Police are appealing for information following the fatal crash (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police appeal after driver dies in crash
Majid Haq said he feels optimism (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Majid Haq feeling ‘rare optimism’ about future of Scottish cricket
Celtic’s Frank McGarvey has been diagnosed with cancer, according to his sons (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic legend Frank McGarvey has cancer, says family
Figures show nine incidents of abuse or assault of shop workers are reported to the police in Scotland every day (PA)
Nine incidents of abuse towards shop workers reported every day, report shows
Latest coronavirus estimates have been published (Danny Lawson/PA)
Scotland’s Covid infection levels no longer highest in UK, figures suggest
What are case numbers like across Tayside and Fife this week? Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Covid Scotland: Case numbers in Dundee increase by almost 90%
2
Police are reappealing for information on the murder of Darren Birt in 2002 (Police Scotland/PA)
Reward of £20,000 offered as police renew appeal over 2002 murder
Two people died in the collision (Joe Giddens/PA)
Two killed in A9 crash
A 45-year-old man has been charged after a crash in Moray on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Man, 45, charged in connection with crash in Moray

Most Read

1
Adam Asghar has taken a new role in England. Image: SNS
Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit
2
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
2
3
Harrison became aggressive after waking up in A&E at Ninewells Hospital.
Watchdog rules patient in Dundee wrongly diagnosed with ‘mallet finger’
4
Vandals have covered play equipment in paint.
‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening
5
Dundee airport.
‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
6
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing from Aberdeen but is known to visit Dundee and Arbroath.
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
7
Mohammed Aslam.
Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused ‘death and lifelong misery’ to others
8
Police are continuing to appeal for information following the Dronley Woods assault. Picture: Shutterstock
Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well
9
The beach polluted during the Lower Largo sewage leak
Scottish Water apology after ‘appalling’ response to Fife sewage leak
10
The Courier, CR0037940, News, Jake Keith story, Tim Hortons has begun advertising for front of house/cooking staff for its new Dundee drive-thru in Craigie, Dundee. Picture shows; general views of the new store on New Craigie Road. Thursday 8th September, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Legal training of Dundee councillors questioned as Tim Hortons compensation sum revealed
14

More from The Courier

Liam Fox celebrates Dundee United's first win of the season. Image: SNS
Liam Fox celebrates first Dundee United win but reveals 'backwards steps' warning to Tangerines'…
Dundee's John Duncan (left) goes for goal against Greenock Morton at Dens Park.
Dundee League Cup winner and Hall of Fame striker John Duncan dies at 73…
Jamie McGrath makes it 3-0 United. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as the Tangerines thump…
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell (Image: SNS).
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell hails Bobby Linn 'beauty' as he takes aim at 'stupid'…
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake: Dunfermline fans deserved a performance and they got it
Leo Sayer live.
Leo Sayer, still going strong and loving it
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Gayfield (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues missed chances at Arbroath as he addresses boos from…
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR0038835, News, Matteo Bell story, Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) is thrilled to welcome actor Brian Cox to its Cinema for a very special weekend of discussion and films, as part of its Homecoming: Brian Cox on Screen season. Picture shows; Brian Cox at the DCA. Saturday 8th October, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Brian Cox: Dundee star hints at possible return to Tayside during DCA visit
Brothers Lewis Monaghan (aged 12, front) and Logan Monaghan (aged 11, back) from Comrie, are spotted having a fun time at the festival.
All the best pictures from new cycling festival at Lochore Meadows in Fife
Alex Mitchell is dejected after his side concede in the last minute. Image: SNS.
Drey Wright would have been in 'excruciating pain', says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson,…

Editor's Picks