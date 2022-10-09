Fresh appeal for help to find Edinburgh woman reported missing 10 days ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fresh appeal for help to find Edinburgh woman reported missing 10 days ago

By Press Association
October 9 2022, 6.05pm
Averil Shepley was last seen in the Marchmont area of the city (Police Scotland handout/PA)
Averil Shepley was last seen in the Marchmont area of the city (Police Scotland handout/PA)

A renewed appeal to find a woman reported missing from Edinburgh last month has been issued by police.

Averil Shepley, 47, was last seen in the Marchmont area of the city at about 10.30pm on Friday September 30 before she disappeared.

Officers believe she walked to Minto Street, hailed a taxi and travelled to Queensferry Road, near to the junction of Queensferry Terrace, at about 11pm.

She has been described as white, about 5ft 7in, slim with short dark hair.

Ms Shepley was last seen wearing a black woolly hat with toggles on each side and black trousers.

Officers said she may also be wearing a bright pink Goretex jacket and have a black and red rucksack.

Chief Inspector Murray Tait said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Averil’s welfare and need anyone who has seen her to please contact us.

“I’m asking people in the Silverknowes, Davidson’s Mains and Queensferry Road areas to please check their dashcams or any private CCTV cameras for any relevant footage that could help us to trace her.

“I would also say to Averil directly, if she sees this appeal, please get in touch with officers or your family to let us know you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information which could assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 0090 of October 1 2022.

