Record number of women in work in Scotland

More women are in work in Scotland than ever before, according to the latest Office for National Statistics data.

A total of 74.9% of women aged 16-64 north of the border are currently employed, the highest since the Labour Force Statistics figures began in 1992.

Figures also showed the unemployment rate in Scotland has dropped by 1.1 percentage points in the past year to 3.3% for the period June to August 2022.

This is below the UK-wide unemployment rate of 3.5%.

It means Scotland’s estimated employment rate currently stands at 75.8%, which is 0.4 up on the previous quarter.

This is the joint second highest employment rate for the country since 1992, along with the periods March to May 2019 and May to July 2017.

And it is higher than the overall UK rate of 75.5%.

Employment minister Richard Lochhead said: “The Scottish economy and labour market are continuing to show resilience, with the employment level the highest in the series and the rate increasing over the quarter to 75.8%.

“Additionally, the employment rate for women in Scotland was the highest since the labour force survey estimates were first published in 1992.

“This is despite the serious challenges Scotland is facing as we recover from the pandemic, the ongoing cost crisis impacting businesses and households, the continued impact of Brexit, and the economic consequences of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine all impacting on the economy.

“The UK Government’s Brexit policies are continuing to cause labour shortages, which continue to have a negative impact on a range of sectors across Scotland.

“The UK Government holds key powers over migration, visas, VAT, national insurance and key parts of employment law. I have been calling on the UK Government to establish a joint taskforce with devolved nations to alleviate the pressures that current labour market shortages pose.

“Despite agreeing to engage with the devolved nations on these issues in June, we have received no further response to our request for a joint taskforce.

“The UK Government must engage with the Scottish Government and use all available powers to address these matters.”