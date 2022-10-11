Record number of women in work in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Record number of women in work in Scotland

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 8.29am
More women are in work in Scotland than ever before, according to the latest ONS figures (Joe Giddens/PA)
More women are in work in Scotland than ever before, according to the latest ONS figures (Joe Giddens/PA)

More women are in work in Scotland than ever before, according to the latest Office for National Statistics data.

A total of 74.9% of women aged 16-64 north of the border are currently employed, the highest since the Labour Force Statistics figures began in 1992.

Figures also showed the unemployment rate in Scotland has dropped by 1.1 percentage points in the past year to 3.3% for the period June to August 2022.

This is below the UK-wide unemployment rate of 3.5%.

It means Scotland’s estimated employment rate currently stands at 75.8%, which is 0.4 up on the previous quarter.

This is the joint second highest employment rate for the country since 1992, along with the periods March to May 2019 and May to July 2017.

And it is higher than the overall UK rate of 75.5%.

Employment minister Richard Lochhead said: “The Scottish economy and labour market are continuing to show resilience, with the employment level the highest in the series and the rate increasing over the quarter to 75.8%.

“Additionally, the employment rate for women in Scotland was the highest since the labour force survey estimates were first published in 1992.

“This is despite the serious challenges Scotland is facing as we recover from the pandemic, the ongoing cost crisis impacting businesses and households, the continued impact of Brexit, and the economic consequences of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine all impacting on the economy.

“The UK Government’s Brexit policies are continuing to cause labour shortages, which continue to have a negative impact on a range of sectors across Scotland.

“The UK Government holds key powers over migration, visas, VAT, national insurance and key parts of employment law. I have been calling on the UK Government to establish a joint taskforce with devolved nations to alleviate the pressures that current labour market shortages pose.

“Despite agreeing to engage with the devolved nations on these issues in June, we have received no further response to our request for a joint taskforce.

“The UK Government must engage with the Scottish Government and use all available powers to address these matters.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

The latest dentistry figures have been published (Rui Vieira/PA)
Dentistry services remain below pre-pandemic figures in last quarter
Eight crew members were rescued from the sunken fishing boat (HM Coastguard/PA)
Owners of fishing boat which sank off coast of Shetland thank rescuers
HMS Prince of Wales goes under the Forth Bridge in Fife
Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard
Captivating images taken in the 1960s by an influential photographer are to feature in an exhibition marking Dunfermline’s newly acquired city status (Joseph McKenzie/PA)
‘Father of modern Scottish photography’ display to mark Dunfermline city status
Business activity across Scotland’s private sector fell again in September, according to the latest Royal Bank of Scotland PMI data (Philip Toscano/PA)
Scotland’s private sector sees business activity fall for second month running
Averil Shepley was last seen in the Marchmont area of the city (Police Scotland handout/PA)
Fresh appeal for help to find Edinburgh woman reported missing 10 days ago
Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 36-year-old in Glasgow (David Cheskin/PA)
Two arrests made over Glasgow man’s death
Gavin Stokes died in a crash in Glasgow (Police Scotland/PA)
Man remembered for scoring one of the fastest goals in football dies in crash
Police are appealing for information following the fatal crash (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police appeal after driver dies in crash
Majid Haq said he feels optimism (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Majid Haq feeling ‘rare optimism’ about future of Scottish cricket

Most Read

1
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
2
More women are in work in Scotland than ever before, according to the latest ONS figures (Joe Giddens/PA)
Monday court round-up — Speeding firefighter and paramedic punch
3
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
4
HMS Prince of Wales goes under the Forth Bridge in Fife
Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard
5
Aydya Group founder Yusuf Okhai. Image: Aydya Group
Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure
6
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
6
7
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
8
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid
9
HMS Prince of Wales, pictured sailing from Rosyth Dockyard for the very first time. Image: Ministry of Defence.
All you need to know as stricken £3bn warship heads back to Fife for…
10
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0032756 - Senior pupils donating to Dundee and Angus Foodbank -- Picture shows general view / gv / locator / exterior -- Grove Academy, Claypotts Road, Broughty Ferry - Thursday 16th December 2021 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Could teacher strikes cause school closures in Tayside and Fife in the winter term?

More from The Courier

Molly Cunningham Pitlochry 100th birthday
Age is just a number for Pitlochry resident Molly as she turns 100 in…
Burger Island owner Rain Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint's hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
Photo shows two RNLI crewman from behind walking on the gangway to the Broughty Ferry RNLI station with the River Tay in the background.
COURIER OPINION: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry lifeboat downgrade could cost lives
dundee council tax john alexander
Dundonians could face council tax hike of at least 3% amid £45m budget black…
2
Forfar's flooded West High Street in September. Image: Alison Russo Brown
Extra Forfar drainage being put in to avert repeat of town centre flooding
Nancy Dawson: An American who made her mark on Dundee and Fife
Stan Garland with the damaged water pipe. Image: Paul Reid
Waste pouring into Lochee garden after thieves burst pipe stealing bike
Peter Brown was found guilty of blocking the badger sett.
Badgers 'would have suffocated' after digger driver blocked sett entrance on Fife farmland
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Gary Bowyer wants to see ruthless Dundee as he addresses Niall McGinn absence
Paul McMullan takes on his man against Arbroath
LEE WILKIE: Dundee should dominate after early goals but they are falling short

Editor's Picks