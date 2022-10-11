Accidental injuries account for 10% of emergency hospital admissions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Accidental injuries account for 10% of emergency hospital admissions

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 1.25pm
One in 10 of all emergency hospital admissions in Scotland in the last year were due to unintentional injuries, figures have shown (Niall Carson/PA)
One in 10 of all emergency hospital admissions in Scotland in the last year were due to unintentional injuries, figures have shown (Niall Carson/PA)

More than 57,000 hospital emergency admissions in Scotland in the last year were for unintentional injuries, data has shown.

This equates to one in 10 of all emergency admissions north of the border, according to the latest Public Health Scotland (PHS) figures.

The data was taken for the year ending March 2022.

Falls were by far the most common cause of emergency admissions for unintentional injuries in children, for both males and females, accounting for almost half (46%) of the 5,919 emergency admissions in 2021/22.

Emergency hospital admissions as a result of a road traffic accident; rates for all ages, by sex, year ending 31 March 2013 to 2022 (Public Health Scotland/PA)

Figures showed the rate of falls in those aged 65 and over has increased from 20.7 per 1,000 in 2012/13 to 22.5 per 1,000 in 2021/22.

And 87% of unintentional injuries in this age group were due to falls.

In 2021, unintentional injuries led to 2,751 deaths.

PHS said there remains a significant gap in the standardised mortality ratios between the most deprived and least deprived areas in Scotland.

Death rates due to unintentional injuries in adults were 96% higher in the most deprived areas but 50% lower in the least deprived areas when compared to the Scottish average.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and with periods of lockdown, the number of vehicle collisions went down over the last two years.

This led to a decrease of 15% in the road traffic accident hospital admission rate between 2019/20 to 2021/22.

