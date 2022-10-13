Body found in search for missing Inverness woman By Press Association October 13 2022, 11.36am Eleanor Mallet was reported missing on Saturday (Police Scotland/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A body has been found in the search for a woman reported missing from Inverness. The body was found in the city on Wednesday evening. Police said formal identification of the female body is still to take place, but the family of Eleanor Mallet, 65, who was reported missing on Saturday, have been informed. There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal. Earlier on Wednesday, police had appealed to the public for help in their search for Ms Mallet. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Scotland Firefighters tackle blaze at council building in South Lanarkshire Police appeal for information after man robbed in Glasgow NHS Tayside treat most attack victims in Scotland as MSP brands region 'the assault… Covid deaths fall in latest weekly figures Man, 64, killed in three-vehicle crash on A9 Improved pay offer for NHS workers being put to unions – Yousaf New Covid wave expected this winter, warns Yousaf Number of people in hospital with Covid up 12.6% in a week One in 20 long-Covid patients not recovered after 18 months, study shows Three police officers taken to hospital after operation to halt car on motorway Most Read 1 Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park 2 7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and… 3 EXCLUSIVE: Craig Sibbald opens up on being sidelined at Dundee United and Liam Fox… 4 Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades 2 5 No ambulance available when Perth dad with brain tumour had seizure in street 6 Serial killer Peter Tobin was ‘looked at’ by detectives probing unsolved Dundee murder 7 Iranian students in St Andrews say they can’t go home as university rallies for… 8 Thursday court round-up — Child rapist dies behind bars 9 Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath 10 Masks of Rangers star Ryan Jack put on Dundee Apex Hotel bed after bizarre… More from The Courier Everything you need to know about beer festival Skotoberfest taking place in Dundee this… GIG GUIDE: Yungblud a coup for Duck Slattery's Dundee boss Gary Bowyer: Ayr will struggle to keep Lee Bullen and Dipo Akinyemi Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber Callum Davidson makes 'extremely tight' end of season prediction as St Johnstone gear up… LISTEN: What's going on at the site of 'Dundee's Berlin Wall'? NHS Fife and Tayside buildings among worst in Scotland for asbestos Fife wellbeing expert tells us her 5 healthy sleep habits you can try tonight Charity urges Dundee to help pensioners who are choosing heating over eating Recruitment business Be Personnel opens Dunfermline office Editor's Picks 7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and Angus LISTEN: What’s going on at the site of ‘Dundee’s Berlin Wall’? NHS Fife and Tayside buildings among worst in Scotland for asbestos Serial killer Peter Tobin was ‘looked at’ by detectives probing unsolved Dundee murder Charity urges Dundee to help pensioners who are choosing heating over eating Iranian students in St Andrews say they can’t go home as university rallies for protesters Vote on Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater’s leadership roles delayed by ‘technical issues’ New staff perks as Dundee Spar owner searches for 80 workers Dundee mum urges others to give blood after transfusion saved her life Ncuti Gatwa and Brian Cox among Tayside and Fife stars nominated for Bafta Scotland awards Most Commented 1 Broughty Ferry grandad says he owes his life to ground-breaking heart treatment at Ninewells 2 Why road charges are being considered in Tayside 3 Council told to 'come clean' as £6m Olympia repair costs fall to Dundee taxpayers 4 Dundonians could face council tax hike of at least 3% amid £45m budget black hole 5 Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom 6 Dundee United respond to alleged racist slur against Hibs star Jair Tavares 7 COURIER OPINION: Dundee leaders must make every council tax penny count 8 Man hospitalised after serious assault and break-in at Dundee M&S Foodhall 9 Outrage as ex-Labour leader Wendy Alexander's Dundee University salary rises to £170k 10 STEVE FINAN: Dundee accent snobs underestimate the power of Mark Fotheringham's speech