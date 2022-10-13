Police appeal for information after man robbed in Glasgow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police appeal for information after man robbed in Glasgow

By Press Association
October 13 2022, 8.12pm
Police are seeking information on the robbery (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police are seeking information after a 20-year-old man was robbed in Glasgow on Tuesday.

The victim was approached by two men on Eglinton Street at around 3pm, before they assaulted him and stole his bag.

The men then left the scene on bicycles in the direction of Eglinton Court.

The first suspect is described as a white male with a Glaswegian accent, aged in his 30s, with a gaunt appearance and dark hair.

He was wearing a black jacket, grey jogging bottoms, dark trainers and was riding a black and white bicycle.

The second suspect is described as a white male with a Glaswegian accent and long brown hair.

He was wearing a white Nike zipper top, dark trousers and a white face mask.

Constable Alex Logie, from the Community Investigation Unit, said: “Fortunately the victim was not injured, but this was a particularly distressing incident for him.

“If you were in the area around the time of the robbery, either before or after, and witnessed anything suspicious or recognise the description of the men, please get in touch.

“Similarly, if you have dash-cam footage that may help with our investigation then please contact us.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 2036 of October 11, 2022 or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

