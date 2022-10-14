Firefighters tackle blaze at council building in South Lanarkshire By Press Association October 14 2022, 7.30am Firefighters have been working though the night (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Firefighters have been working through the night to tackle a blaze at a council building in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire. Nearby flats have been evacuated as a precaution as crews deal with the fire in King Street, the fire service said. Photographs on social media show the building engulfed in flames as smoke pours into the sky. The fire was reported shortly after 11pm on Thursday. King Street has been closed in both directions, with Farmeloan Road also shut as emergency services deal with the incident. Emergency services are currently in attendance at a fire on King Street, Rutherglen, following a report around 11.30pm on Thursday, 13 October, 2022.King Street is currently closed in both directions and Farmeloan Road is also closed to the junction with Alleysbank Road. pic.twitter.com/JiGvSBCYv4— Lanarkshire Police (@Lanarkshire_Pol) October 13, 2022 A fire service spokeswoman said: "We had numerous calls to a building on fire. "We quickly made it a level two response with six appliances and two aerial appliances. "We have been fighting the fire all night." No injuries have been reported. 