Residents evacuated after fire at old council building in South Lanarkshire

Several families were evacuated from their homes after a fire broke out at a former council building in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire.

Firefighters worked through the night to tackle the blaze at the building on King Street.

Photographs on social media show the building engulfed in flames as smoke pours into the sky.

Around five households are understood to have been evacuated from properties near the building as a precaution, with the nearby town hall opened as a rest centre.

Most were able to return to their homes later on Friday morning.

Emergency services are currently in attendance at a fire on King Street, Rutherglen, following a report around 11.30pm on Thursday, 13 October, 2022. King Street is currently closed in both directions and Farmeloan Road is also closed to the junction with Alleysbank Road. pic.twitter.com/JiGvSBCYv4 — Lanarkshire Police (@Lanarkshire_Pol) October 13, 2022

A spokeswoman for South Lanarkshire Council said: “When we were alerted to the fire in former council offices on King St, Rutherglen, we assisted SFRS (Scottish Fire and Rescue Service).

“As some residents had to be evacuated, we arranged for Rutherglen Town Hall to be opened as a rest centre and a small number had to be accommodated for the night.

“Some roads remain closed, and officers will be active in the area to provide further assistance as required.”

King Street is closed in both directions, with Farmeloan Road also shut as emergency services deal with the incident.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 11.18pm on Thursday, October 13 to reports of a fire affecting a building at King Street, Rutherglen.

“Operations control mobilised seven fire appliances and two height vehicles to the scene, where crews remain in attendance as they work to extinguish the fire.

“Due to smoke in the area, people are advised to keep windows and doors closed.

“Drivers and pedestrians are also advised to avoid the area as roads around the scene remain closed and to allow access for emergency service vehicles.

“There are no reported casualties at this time.”