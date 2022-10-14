Hunt for two teenagers after stolen car collides with police vehicle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hunt for two teenagers after stolen car collides with police vehicle

By Press Association
October 14 2022, 5.03pm
Police are attempting to trace two men who left the scene after a stolen car they were passengers in collided with an unmarked police car (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police are attempting to trace two men who left the scene after a stolen car they were passengers in collided with an unmarked police car (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Police are attempting to trace two teenagers who left the scene after a stolen car they were passengers in collided with an unmarked police car in Edinburgh.

The vehicle, a grey VW Golf GTI, was allegedly stolen from Paisley Avenue on Wednesday October 13 at about 8.40am.

About an hour later, officers requested the vehicle to halt on Whitehill Road and began pursuing it to London Road where it stopped after colliding with a marked police car.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

Two other men left the scene and police are continuing inquiries to trace them.

The first is described as being in his late teens, of skinny build and average height. He was wearing a black beanie hat with a black puffer style jacket and grey, cotton type, jogging bottoms and dark trainers.

The other male was white, in his late teens, of average height and build and was wearing all dark clothing.

Detective Inspector George Calder said: “As part of our ongoing inquiries we are keen to speak to the passengers who were in this car.

“I am appealing to anyone who knows who they are or where they might be to get in touch.

“In addition, anyone with dashcam or private CCTV that might show which direction they took after leaving the car in London Road is asked to speak with us.”

