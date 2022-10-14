E.coli outbreak over after no new infections, say health bosses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

E.coli outbreak over after no new infections, say health bosses

By Press Association
October 14 2022, 5.44pm
An outbreak of a potentially deadly bacterial infection in East Lothian has been declared over (Janice Carr/PA)
An outbreak of a potentially deadly bacterial infection in East Lothian has been declared over (Janice Carr/PA)

An outbreak of a potentially deadly bacterial infection in East Lothian has been declared over by health bosses after no new cases were found.

Some 57 E.coli infections were found and five nurseries in Musselburgh and Haddington were forced to shut, but NHS Lothian said on Friday the outbreak was over after no new cases developed in more than 28 days.

Dr Graham Mackenzie, consultant in public health medicine, said: “We are very grateful to families, nurseries, and other workplaces affected by this outbreak. Your collective action has helped to minimise the onward spread of this dangerous bug.”

Pear Tree Nursery in Haddington’s Church Street, as well as the town’s Pear Tree Nursery in Meadowpark and Pear Tree Nursery in West Road, were told to close by health bosses amid the outbreak, as did Musselburgh Private Nursery in Bridge Street and Musselburgh Private Nursery in Stoneybank.

They have now all re-opened, NHS Lothian said.

Symptoms of E.coli include mild, loose stools to severe bloody diarrhoea. The most severe symptoms can lead to blood poisoning and kidney failure.

Parents have now been sent letters telling them the outbreak is over, but scientists are still working to try identify the source of the infection.

Dr Mackenzie, who is also chairman of the incident management team which dealt with the outbreak, said it had “highlighted the importance of careful handwashing, with soap and warm water, and drying hands thoroughly, before eating and after going to the toilet”.

“It also reinforces the need to stay off nursery, school or work, while unwell,” he said.

“With most vomiting and diarrhoea illnesses, it is important to stay off for 48 hours after symptoms have stopped. E.coli is different because of the seriousness of infection.

“The outbreak in Haddington and Musselburgh has coincided with a national rise in E. coli cases. It is important to remain vigilant.”

There has also been reports of the bacterial infection in Biggar, South Lanarkshire, where the health board said 10 infections had been found.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Bad weather on a smack. Image: Birlinn
The Salt Roads: How did salt fish from Shetland become one of the staple…
Allan Campbell, president of An Comunn Gaidhealach led the torchlight procession through the city. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Torchlight procession lights the way for the start of the Royal National Mod
Police are attempting to trace two men who left the scene after a stolen car they were passengers in collided with an unmarked police car (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hunt for two teenagers after stolen car collides with police vehicle
A stock picture of Fire brigade badge logo. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday January 16, 2019. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Residents evacuated amid council office blaze allowed to return home
David Hamilton was given a lifelong restriction order at the High Court in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
Man who raped pregnant woman is given lifelong restriction order
George Norris died following a crash in the Highlands near Kingussie (Police Scotland/PA)
Driver who died following crash on A9 in Highlands named
Lateral flow test kit showing a positive test result
Covid Scotland: Dundee case numbers decline as rest of Tayside and Fife rises
The number of people testing positive with Covid-19 has fallen slightly in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
Covid-19 infections fall in Scotland but overall trend remains uncertain
Firefighters had been on the scene of a Fife fire for around 12 hours, where detectives then found a cannabis farm
Cannabis farm destroyed as fire ripped through building, police say
The GoodSAM app has already been used in Grampian (BHF Scotland)
App aims to alert those with CPR knowledge to nearby cardiac arrests

Most Read

1
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks and Spencer attempted murder accused in court
2
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
3
McGinn, left, and Sneijder. Image: SNS/DCT
John McGinn wanted to join Dundee United but Tangerines signed Rodney Sneijder instead
4
Damage done to the Caird Park course in Dundee.
Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades
2
5
Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who had ‘two very happy years’ in Fife
6
Alistair McCready was sentenced to a year in jail.
Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park
7
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
8
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
9
Three views of the train passing through Arbroath
Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath
10
Police carried out a missing person search.
Missing Glenrothes pensioner traced safe and well

More from The Courier

Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart's best views and stunning extension
Liam Gordon.
Liam Gordon says trademark St Johnstone spirit is BACK - thanks to inspired veteran…
Joe Grayson
Dundee midfielder Joe Grayson: I've been disappointed in myself
All smiles: Carljohan Eriksson has stepped up in recent weeks for Dundee United
Dundee United boss hails Carljohan Eriksson's 'mental toughness' after form upturn
Nature Watch: Reflections on the beauty of nature at Loch of Kinnordy
An outbreak of a potentially deadly bacterial infection in East Lothian has been declared over (Janice Carr/PA)
No one ever said 'A video of an angry-looking cat is mightier than the…
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton's crew at The Caird…
christmas dinner
7 Dundee restaurants serving up a festive lunch or dinner this Christmas Day
NHS Tayside want to clear the Brechin Infirmary site for housing. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Infirmary radiation risk dismissed as health chiefs await demolition decision
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded commuters hit out at Stagecoach's repeated X7 cancellations

Editor's Picks

Most Commented