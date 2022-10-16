Man sought over August robbery in Glasgow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have launched an appeal to trace a man in connection with a robbery in Glasgow almost three months ago.

The incident in the city’s Renfield Street took place at around 9.40pm on Thursday August 18.

Officers have released a photo of a man they believe may hold information that can assist in their investigation.

— Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) October 16, 2022

He is described as being of Asian appearance and of slim build, with short black hair, and was wearing a black puffer-style jacket, dark grey cargo shorts and white trainers.

Constable Natalie Davner, of the Community Investigation Unit, said: “I would ask the man, or anyone who has information relating to the man depicted in the image, to make contact with the police.

“Members of the public can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0514 of 18 August 2022. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”