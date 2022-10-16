Man sought over August robbery in Glasgow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man sought over August robbery in Glasgow

By Press Association
October 16 2022, 9.50am
Police have released an image of a man they believe they can help with their investigation into a robbery in Glasgow in August (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police have released an image of a man they believe they can help with their investigation into a robbery in Glasgow in August (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Police have launched an appeal to trace a man in connection with a robbery in Glasgow almost three months ago.

The incident in the city’s Renfield Street took place at around 9.40pm on Thursday August 18.

Officers have released a photo of a man they believe may hold information that can assist in their investigation.

He is described as being of Asian appearance and of slim build, with short black hair, and was wearing a black puffer-style jacket, dark grey cargo shorts and white trainers.

Constable Natalie Davner, of the Community Investigation Unit, said: “I would ask the man, or anyone who has information relating to the man depicted in the image, to make contact with the police.

“Members of the public can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0514 of 18 August 2022. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

