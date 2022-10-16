Pensioner dies after two-car crash in Orkney islands By Press Association October 16 2022, 5.41pm A woman has died after a crash in Orkney, Police Scotland said (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A pensioner has died in hospital after a two-car crash in Orkney. On Saturday, an 82-year-old woman was seriously injured after the Land Rover Discovery she was in and a VW Golf crashed on the island’s A965 at Cursiter, about a mile east of Finstown. Emergency services were called at about 6.40pm and took the Discovery passenger to Balfour Hospital. She was later transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where she died on Sunday. We are appealing following a crash on the A965 near Finstown, Orkney, 6.40pm on Sat 15 Oct. A woman, 82, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries and later died. Two others were treated for minor injuries. Call 101 if you can help. More: https://t.co/iAxcJ8lmp1 pic.twitter.com/jk58g0IZDJ— Northern Police (@northernPolice) October 16, 2022 Police Scotland said the driver of the Discovery, a 79-year-old man, was taken to Balfour Hospital and treated for minor injuries. The driver of the Golf, a 26-year-old man, was also treated at Balfour Hospital for minor injuries, officers said. Sergeant David Miller said: "We are appealing to anyone who has information that could help with our enquiries to get in touch. "In particular if you have dashcam then please contact officers." Sgt Miller said anyone who can help should call 101, quoting incident number 2705 of October 15. 