Man left with serious injuries after night-time attack in Edinburgh By Press Association October 16 2022, 7.22pm Police Scotland officers are investigating the assault (Andrew Milligan/PA) A man was left with serious injures when he was pushed over after an argument near two of Edinburgh's most famous streets. The 43-year-old was attacked in the early hours of Friday after an argument between Cowgate and Candlemaker Row, and left needing treatment at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Police Scotland said the attack, near the Scottish capital's famous Grassmarket and tourist hotspot Victoria Street, left him with serious injuries. Detective Inspector Kevin Tait, of Edinburgh CID, urged passers-by who stepped in to help the victim to contact officers. "We believe that members of the public assisted the man following the incident and we would urge those who assisted to contact officers as soon as possible," said Mr Tait. "Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that can assist with our investigation should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0350 of Friday October 14. "Alternatively, a call can be made anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111." 