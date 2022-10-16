Man left with serious injuries after night-time attack in Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Man left with serious injuries after night-time attack in Edinburgh

By Press Association
October 16 2022, 7.22pm
Police Scotland officers are investigating the assault (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police Scotland officers are investigating the assault (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A man was left with serious injures when he was pushed over after an argument near two of Edinburgh’s most famous streets.

The 43-year-old was attacked in the early hours of Friday after an argument between Cowgate and Candlemaker Row, and left needing treatment at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said the attack, near the Scottish capital’s famous Grassmarket and tourist hotspot Victoria Street, left him with serious injuries.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait, of Edinburgh CID, urged passers-by who stepped in to help the victim to contact officers.

“We believe that members of the public assisted the man following the incident and we would urge those who assisted to contact officers as soon as possible,” said Mr Tait.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that can assist with our investigation should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0350 of Friday October 14.

“Alternatively, a call can be made anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

