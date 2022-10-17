Man killed and another seriously injured in two-car crash on A78

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man killed and another seriously injured in two-car crash on A78

By Press Association
October 17 2022, 11.47am
Two men were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after a two-car crash on the A78 – but Police Scotland confirmed one had died a short time later (Jane Barlow/PA)
Two men were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after a two-car crash on the A78 – but Police Scotland confirmed one had died a short time later (Jane Barlow/PA)

A man has been killed and another seriously injured in a two-car crash, police confirmed.

Police are appealing for information about the incident, which happened on the A78 at Inverkip in Renfrewshire.

A Toyota Yaris which was travelling south collided with a VW Golf car which was heading north at about 11.25pm on Saturday October 15.

A 59-year-old man, who had been driving the Toyota Yaris, was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, but died a short time later, Police Scotland said.

A 22-year-old man who was driving the Golf was also taken to the same hospital, with medical staff describing his condition as “serious”.

Sergeant Nick Twigg of Police Scotland’s roads policing unit said: “We are keen to hear from motorists in the area at the time, particularly anyone with dashcam footage.”

