Body found in search for missing Edinburgh woman

A body has been found in the search for a woman reported missing from Edinburgh last month.

A woman’s body was found on Cramond Island in the Firth of Forth at about 2.50pm on Monday.

Officers said no formal identification has taken place, but the family of 47-year-old Averil Shepley, who had been reported missing since September 30, has been notified.

Around 2.50pm today the body of a woman was found on Cramond Island as part of ongoing inquiries to locate a missing person. No formal identification has taken place, however, the family of Averil Shepley, 47, reported missing from Edinburgh, has been notified. pic.twitter.com/kuhSpF1qJn — EdinburghPolice (@EdinburghPolice) October 17, 2022

A Police Scotland spokesperson said officers remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.