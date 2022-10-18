Pedestrian in hospital with life-threatening injuries after motorway crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash involving two vans on the M8 on Monday.

The incident happened at about 4.05pm on the M8 near the Harthill Services and involved a grey Renault Trafic can and a Volkswagen Crafter van and a 26-year-old male pedestrian.

He was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with life-threatening injuries.

Closures and diversions were in place for about five hours and the road re-opened at 9.35pm.

Some drivers who posted about the incident on social media claimed to have waited in queues for up to an hour.

A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and was released pending further enquiries.

Police Scotland are appealing to members of the public for information about the crash.

Sergeant Scott Sutherland, of Motherwell’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may be able to help to get in touch.

“We would be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

“Anyone with information or footage can contact officers on 101, quoting incident number 2210 of 17 October, 2022.

“I’d also like to thank the motorists who were affected by the road closure for their patience while we carried out our investigation.”